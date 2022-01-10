 Not so bad…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not so bad….

multistage

multistage

I admit I didn’t see Flores getting fired. And it tore the fan base in half, although that seems to happen every day. Or maybe we’ve just been torn in half since….1995?

Two winning seasons. Great. But no playoffs. That’s not good. Worse, if we’d have made the playoffs we’d have been destroyed.

Tua will be around awhile, like it or not. Can’t see Watson or anybody else pushing in.

Guys say we’re close and I agree with them. With a line (17 games to bench Davis??) and a running game, cut the straphanger receivers for hungry ones, we should be good. Lol, in other words, 6 different guys on O.

I believe the anger towards the firing of Flo is because the last two seasons had more wins than losses, but I don’t consider them “winning” seasons. We could go 9-8 for 10 years, never make the playoffs, but could say we have “winning seasons”. No thanks.

He had the opportunity to do well. Tua is no Marino, but I maintain he’s good enough if he gets help. No line, no running game, yet Tua was expected to succeed.

What success we’ve had over the last three years is to the credit of the players. I haven’t been impressed with the coaching staff.

At all.

When we were 1-7, or even last week after the Titans game, who among you maintained that Flo was the guy?
 
WildbillIV

WildbillIV

Find a experienced HC, grab a solid OC, get the Oline guy from Denver- load up on O. If it's discovered Tua can ball when he has weapons, superb. If he's still pedestrain, we got the ammo to do something in 2023.

Having actually gone to the tennesse game and freezing my *** off for the fins to just not show up, I wanted Flo gone. Right decision in my book*


*my book only knows Gase and Flo has HCs
 
B

bdizzle00

To me, this was a clear indication that there was an unworkable rift between Flores and Tua, and/or a rift between the opinion of Tua between Marino and Grier, and Flores.

I don't think some players having a problem with Flores' coaching style would be enough to fire him. Lots of coaches are not "players coaches", and have been very successful. IMO, it was either Tua or Flores that had to go, and the Dolphins FO chose to keep Tua. I'd be really surprised if we still went after Watson or any other QB other than a new backup at this point.
 
D

Dolphin Mule

If you let a team lose seven straight with two or three of those games you probably should have won, being fired is not surprising.
 
WildbillIV

WildbillIV

Tua808 said:
Who said Tua is staying? I hope not.
I think it's been said that it's up to the coach- personally once the legal stuff is resolved i think you go get the guy in texas. But Im not against giving tua his fair shot and then going for a guy in 2023
 
S

Sirspud

WildbillIV said:
I think it's been said that it's up to the coach- personally once the legal stuff is resolved i think you go get the guy in texas. But Im not against giving tua his fair shot and then going for a guy in 2023
I mean the reports that are trickling out are suggesting that it was Flores who was the biggest promoter of Watson around. Ross was non-committal in his PC about the QB position because they aren't going put a mandate on the next coach as far as the QB goes.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Sirspud said:
I mean the reports that are trickling out are suggesting that it was Flores who was the biggest promoter of Watson around. Ross was non-committal in his PC about the QB position because they aren't going put a mandate on the next coach as far as the QB goes.
Every report, so far, seems to indicate that Tua was the reason the relationship between Flores and Grier/Ross deteriorated. I would assume that Tua would be a big factor in any HC we bring in (because we kept Grier).
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

lynx said:
I would have given Flores one more year to figure it out
That’s what losers do. What so we could try another OC or have another slow start. Flo was a disaster when it came to the staff. 2 OCs really! When has that ever been successful.

Flo needed to go but so does Grier. Grier is a POS.

Tua might survive another season but to say he will be here a while is clueless. Hell, if it was up to me, I would go 0-17 the season before the Arch Manning draft. That kid is the real generational talent.
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

GhostArmOfMarino said:
If an offensive HC comes in with a pedigree and says Tua is his guy, I get behind Tua for a year.

That's my promise to FH.
That’s how I feel. I think the best way to see what we have in Tua is to bring in Harbaugh or Pederson.
 
S

Sirspud

ThePeopleShow13 said:
Every report, so far, seems to indicate that Tua was the reason the relationship between Flores and Grier/Ross deteriorated. I would assume that Tua would be a big factor in any HC we bring in (because we kept Grier).
It's not because of Tua specifically. It's not about the particular guy starting. It's about the head coach not getting along with whoever the starting QB is who is supposed to be your team's current starter and future.

I mean, we knew he had a horrible relationship with Rosen too. I've been told specifically on this board it was ok that Flores treated Rosen like garbage because he "never liked him" and "didn't want him". Cool, but your job as a head coach is to work with the players you have and try to maximize things. But that was all cool because most of the board didn't like Rosen either. But the makings of the mismanagement of the QB position were readily apparent from 2019, when Rosen lead repeated scoring drives in the preseason but Fitz "won" the job after leading a single scoring drive in his third quarter of preseason play. And then the musical chairs, the starting Tua out of nowhere in 2020, but pulling him, but not really cause he's starting again next week, and then he's not healthy enough to play and can't make all the throws, well actually he is cause he is playing pretty darn well and even throwing downfield against the Ravens, he's the QB of this team (I'm super serious, I swear!) only he's not because you are trying to work a trade for another QB you just don't want to admit.

I don't care if its Tua, Rosen, Fitz, John Beck, Cleo Lemon, or AJ Feeley. It's a professional duty of a head coach to work with the starting QB who has the most impact of any player on the field come gameday. And it's a major, major glaring issue it that QB is the one the team tanked an entire season to rebuild around.
 
