Not so bad….

I admit I didn’t see Flores getting fired. And it tore the fan base in half, although that seems to happen every day. Or maybe we’ve just been torn in half since….1995?
Two winning seasons. Great. But no playoffs. That’s not good. Worse, if we’d have made the playoffs we’d have been destroyed.
Tua will be around awhile, like it or not. Can’t see Watson or anybody else pushing in.
Guys say we’re close and I agree with them. With a line (17 games to bench Davis??) and a running game, cut the straphanger receivers for hungry ones, we should be good. Lol, in other words, 6 different guys on O.
I believe the anger towards the firing of Flo is because the last two seasons had more wins than losses, but I don’t consider them “winning” seasons. We could go 9-8 for 10 years, never make the playoffs, but could say we have “winning seasons”. No thanks.
He had the opportunity to do well. Tua is no Marino, but I maintain he’s good enough if he gets help. No line, no running game, yet Tua was expected to succeed.
What success we’ve had over the last three years is to the credit of the players. I haven’t been impressed with the coaching staff.
At all.
When we were 1-7, or even last week after the Titans game, who among you maintained that Flo was the guy?
