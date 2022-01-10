Not so bad….

ThePeopleShow13 said: Every report, so far, seems to indicate that Tua was the reason the relationship between Flores and Grier/Ross deteriorated. I would assume that Tua would be a big factor in any HC we bring in (because we kept Grier). Click to expand...

It's not because of Tua specifically. It's not about the particular guy starting. It's about the head coach not getting along with whoever the starting QB is who is supposed to be your team's current starter and future.I mean, we knew he had a horrible relationship with Rosen too. I've been told specifically on this board it was ok that Flores treated Rosen like garbage because he "never liked him" and "didn't want him". Cool, but your job as a head coach is to work with the players you have and try to maximize things. But that was all cool because most of the board didn't like Rosen either. But the makings of the mismanagement of the QB position were readily apparent from 2019, when Rosen lead repeated scoring drives in the preseason but Fitz "won" the job after leading a single scoring drive in his third quarter of preseason play. And then the musical chairs, the starting Tua out of nowhere in 2020, but pulling him, but not really cause he's starting again next week, and then he's not healthy enough to play and can't make all the throws, well actually he is cause he is playing pretty darn well and even throwing downfield against the Ravens, he's the QB of this team (I'm super serious, I swear!) only he's not because you are trying to work a trade for another QB you just don't want to admit.I don't care if its Tua, Rosen, Fitz, John Beck, Cleo Lemon, or AJ Feeley. It's a professional duty of a head coach to work with the starting QB who has the most impact of any player on the field come gameday. And it's a major, major glaring issue it that QB is the one the team tanked an entire season to rebuild around.