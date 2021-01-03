 Not sure i would draft Fields | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Not sure i would draft Fields

illscriptures

illscriptures

If we made the idiotic choice to take a QB, I would take Wilson. I am done drafting QBs from very big schools like Alabama, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.
 
D

Dolphins81

illscriptures said:
If we made the idiotic choice to take a QB, I would take Wilson. I am done drafting QBs from very big schools like Alabama, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.
An idiot choice would be to stick with the same expecting a different outcome. But I do agree, no more big school QBs.
 
kingfin23

kingfin23

I like Wilson. But I want to give our Draft capital for Trevor Lawrence. Tua just to small and don't have the arm. He truly showed us nothing.
 
1

1972forever

Draft Smith, sign a top WR in free agency and draft one of the top RB’s with their second first round pick. Add more offensive linemen in the second round and give Tua the off season and the pre season to continue to develop. In that scenario this offense will be much improved next year.
 
