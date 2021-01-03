Not sure i would draft Fields

opticblazed
Scout Team
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2010
- Messages
- 415
- Reaction score
- 408
He seems like a Tua clone. .aybe the BYU qb?
An idiot choice would be to stick with the same expecting a different outcome. But I do agree, no more big school QBs.If we made the idiotic choice to take a QB, I would take Wilson. I am done drafting QBs from very big schools like Alabama, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.
This but it'll never happen.I like Wilson. But I want to give our Draft capital for Trevor Lawrence. Tua just to small and don't have the arm. He truly showed us nothing.