Not sure Ross really cares

F

FinFaninSeattle

I've heard Ross is a good owner who desperately wants to win and has done everything in his power to do so over the years but I no longer buy it. Yes he has deep pockets and he opens them for FAs. But that doesn't mean he cares. It's not like baseball where you can go over a cap so why make a big deal of it? If he truly cared about winning he wouldn't have kept promoting Grier over and over again. He would have paid enough attention to see that our drafting has sucked no matter who the G.M. is these past 15 years and a lot of it has to be because how bad the scouting is under Grier. And then to promote this buffoon to G.M.? wtf? It makes no sense. Grier (besides Ross) is the common denominator. And has there been a worse drafting team than us? Maybe the Lions but even they have drafted some high level talent.

Maybe Ross doesn't care like we would want/expect him to. Maybe he's happy just being part of an exclusive club (NFL owners), loves to host bigwigs at games, loves using the team as a tax shelter, loves playing God (hiring and firing) and winning is just an ancillary benefit if it happens. I refuse to believe he gets upset at losses. At most it's a minor annoyance. I'm afraid this franchise will be a laughingstock until he sells the team. Maybe he'll surprise me and fire Grier, the whole scouting department, Flores and all the coaches. That would at least be a start and an indication that he cares. But I'm not holding my breath.
 
zach attach

zach attach

What we do know is that he is keeping Grier and Flores. That tells us a lot about him. He believes that those two will somehow take this team to the ultimate goal, a championship. That Grier will draft correctly and that Flores has what it takes to call a game and hire the best staff. If Ross did not believe this, he'd fire them.
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

I think he cares. But being a business man who's made a fortune doesn't make him an expert running a professional sports team. He's proving it. He's good at applying and winning the race to host Superbowls but that's as far as it goes.
 
M

Marino2.0

He cares. He just doesn’t know what he’s doing. He may as well own a nuclear submarine. Until and unless he blindly stumbles into hiring a good GM, then lets him run the program, this team will continue to be a mess.
 
joenhre

joenhre

If Ross keeps the same front office and coaching staff going into next season that should prove to everyone that he doesn't care about winning.
 
Jimi

Jimi

No one knows if he cares but him I guess… but I think rationally, the billionaire who has everything in the world probably cares about the one thing he can’t buy which is his reputation. He just has no clue what he’s doing.
 
1

1972forever

I have no idea why anyone thinks he is a good owner. It doesn’t matter how many millions he is willing to spend on players if the players aren’t any good. All that matters to me is the owner hires the right people to put a winning team on the field and in his 12 years as the majority owner, he has failed to do that the majority of the time.

It’s just too bad he couldn’t buy the Jets when he wanted to buy them years ago.
 
V

vega51

I don't know if he cares of not, but, I just don't care about this team anymore
 
PSU Cane

PSU Cane

In all my years, i have never seen a team fumble away as much draft capital and cap space as this franchise has the last few years with the end result being a bottom feeder team with 1 win. You cannot make up that level of failure. Last year was smoke and mirrors. We won bc we lead the league in takeaways. You can't depend on turnovers to win. You actually have to put a good product on the field to win consistently.

If any one of us had similar failures in our day-to-day jobs, we would be done. Grier should be done for his failure identifying talent in drafts and free agency. Flo should be fired for hiring such an inexperienced, unqualified coaching staff and being so difficult to work with that he can't find a good OC. I have posted the qualifications (or lack thereof) of this staff, so no need to do it again. It's not their fault they were hired for jobs they weren't qualified or ready for.

If Ross keeps them - it might not show he doesn't care. It might simply show he doesn't know what it takes to win in the NFL.
 
ladeback

ladeback

PSU Cane said:
In all my years, i have never seen a team fumble away as much draft capital and cap space as this franchise has the last few years with the end result being a bottom feeder team with 1 win.
Seriously. They tore it all down swimmingly and forgot they actually had to rebuild the damn thing. All those trades and picks. Messing up this rebuild with all the tools they had set this franchise back something fierce. We did exactly the thing we could not do.
 
