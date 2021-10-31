Not sure Ross really cares

I've heard Ross is a good owner who desperately wants to win and has done everything in his power to do so over the years but I no longer buy it. Yes he has deep pockets and he opens them for FAs. But that doesn't mean he cares. It's not like baseball where you can go over a cap so why make a big deal of it? If he truly cared about winning he wouldn't have kept promoting Grier over and over again. He would have paid enough attention to see that our drafting has sucked no matter who the G.M. is these past 15 years and a lot of it has to be because how bad the scouting is under Grier. And then to promote this buffoon to G.M.? wtf? It makes no sense. Grier (besides Ross) is the common denominator. And has there been a worse drafting team than us? Maybe the Lions but even they have drafted some high level talent.



Maybe Ross doesn't care like we would want/expect him to. Maybe he's happy just being part of an exclusive club (NFL owners), loves to host bigwigs at games, loves using the team as a tax shelter, loves playing God (hiring and firing) and winning is just an ancillary benefit if it happens. I refuse to believe he gets upset at losses. At most it's a minor annoyance. I'm afraid this franchise will be a laughingstock until he sells the team. Maybe he'll surprise me and fire Grier, the whole scouting department, Flores and all the coaches. That would at least be a start and an indication that he cares. But I'm not holding my breath.