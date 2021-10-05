Note To The Offense: Please Feed DVP And Gieseke

We have two guys offensively that are a threat anywhere on the field, two healthy veteran guys in the prime of their life who make plays seemingly every time the ball is in the air.



Yet...each week we refuse to get them involved in the game early, they only start seeing passes late in the game when its basically already over and we are attempting a massive comeback.



Parker is like a magnet, if the ball is even remotely catchable you have to feel good that he's catching it or noone is in almost every circumstance.



Gieseke is a matchup nightmare, yet its like we refuse to even put him on the field or look at him until the end of the game.



Other teams with bad lines are able to feed their best offensive players, I dont want to hear that excuse.



You want Waddle to take a short one to the house? Think how much easier that is when the defense can't play underneath coverage all day.



Stop running plays for the 4th, 5th and 6th best targets on the field. Start running plays that target...I don't know, your playmakers.