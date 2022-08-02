Notes on Tuesdays padded practice.

Alright let’s get to this Practice



MCD loves to roam the players during warmup stretches rocking his all black hoodie and shorts combo, spent extra time with Igbo.



Wish Melvin would tighten up the diet a bit and get a little leaner..



Darius Hodges looks the part for a linebacker, good symmetrical strong physique



Two early runs in scrimmage two early TFL from Wilkins and Ingram



Skylar Thompson with a great throw to Wasdle for 20 yards to the sideline, waddle shows the toe tap feature.



Next play 53 with the sack, didn’t see who he beat



Larnel Coleman starting left tackle



Bridgewater isn’t playing good ball



Eguaven with a great run fit, clears and sticks for the TFL



Skykar to Eze, corner jumped the route but it got thru for EZ to catch and run



Next play Skykar feels the pressure, pirouettes in the pocket and runs down the sideline for 8



Skykar comes back to Wilson for a completion on a dig route. Still 11 on 11 here.



Baker and Tindall attached today



Edmunds on kickoff returner along with Mostert and waddle



Tua drops to his back foot in a 7 step, Jackson protects, Tua hits Eze over the shoulder perfectly, think he would of scored a 70 yarder



Tua then over the middle to Gesicki with pressure in his face.



Connor Williams with several high snap today, nothing crazy but it makes the Qb take his eyes off the d



Tua gets pressure, no where to go, so he throws it horizontally in the backfield to the ground.



Still waiting for Tua to take off and cut the defense



Pitch and catch with Gesicki on crosser



Tua drops a dime on a wheel route to Mostert who dropped it..bad drop dude



Verone McKinley drops down to the box, looks like he’s gonna blitz backs off and then covers the back in the flat to make the Qb go elsewhere



Saw a couple throws downfield from Skylar that fluttered and lost some steam, don’t like seeing that



Tua on the last drive was perfect, hit waddle on a deep crosser, hill on a quick screen to the left, Hill on a reverse bootleg where Tua pops his hips going opposite direction and plants his feet and then throws the dime to hill on the sideline..Then finished the defense off with a quick slant to waddle for 6



Mobs of young people everywhere chanting Tua, Rick concert for autographs.



The whole crowd is mostly young, kids love Tua



Diesch looked fine on Some reps that I saw in scrimmage, olineman practices in the opposite field



Man this sucks about this ****ing news