Nothing Will Change Till Grier is Out

Sometimes we overcomplicate things. With the Dolphins it is simple. Grier has been involved in the draft process for 20 years. We have whiffed on way too many picks. Drafted guys that don’t even see the field. Still don’t have a franchise QB. Passed on Herbert. Failed with the OL rebuild. Now he passed on Chase and instead burned another 1st rounder for Waddle. Fans need to wake up and stop giving this franchise any more money until he is gone.