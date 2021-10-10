 Nothing Will Change Till Grier is Out | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Nothing Will Change Till Grier is Out

Sometimes we overcomplicate things. With the Dolphins it is simple. Grier has been involved in the draft process for 20 years. We have whiffed on way too many picks. Drafted guys that don’t even see the field. Still don’t have a franchise QB. Passed on Herbert. Failed with the OL rebuild. Now he passed on Chase and instead burned another 1st rounder for Waddle. Fans need to wake up and stop giving this franchise any more money until he is gone.
 
The Chase Waddle argument is an interesting one
I coulda went either way in these guys. You know they went with familiar but watching Chase these games I’m really jealous
 
Nothing against Waddle because I’m sure he could be a dynamic asset in even a remotely stable offense… but that trade to get back up to 6 is looking absolutely horrific.

There’s a chance we traded the #1 overall pick in 2022 to move up from 12 to 6 in 2021.

We arguably could still have Waddle or Devonta Smith on our roster had we stayed at 12. Or, we could have Rashawn Slater.

Incredible really.
 
I don't hate Waddle or anything but he doesn't seem like he was worth the difference in what moving back up from 12 cost us.
 
Or we could have stayed at 3 and just taken Chase.
 
Would love to see Waddle and these other young players with competent coaching. Either way unless Flores pulls a miracle out of his rear and turns things around to the point that this team makes the playoffs, he needs to go with Grier out the door.
 
Play Igbinoghehe or move on stop wasting my time. Another Yatil Green, whom I waited years to see the field (in his case health issues) and then poof he's gone. Stop grasping at straws. Play the kid into playing shape as its obvious we're winning nothing this season and cut players making too much money and start spending wisely.
 
