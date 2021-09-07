 Notre Dame fans?? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Notre Dame fans??

Matt/4if

Matt/4if

hello,

Is anyone else here a big Notre Dame fan? If you are, do you also get the impression that ND is always ranked higher than they should actually be? I see them easily at #5.

Let me know what you think!!

PS: if you're not a Notre Dame fan, let me know what team is your favorite!!
 
Notre Dame has no shot at the national championship. Nor does anyone not named Alabama. Personally I think Notre Dame is fortunate to win against an improved FSU team but not worthy of a top 10 ranking right now. As a Michigan fan I understand about being over rated and Notre Dame currently is.
 
Respectable! I mean not to mention ND is better than Florida, and you need a 90% average to get in. You need the grades to play, not like Alabama or Florida. They help you pass your courses.
 
Absolutely agree. Schools like Notre Dame, Michigan and Stanford are at a competitive disadvantage because of the academic requirements of those institutions. If you can spell S.E.C. than that's good enough for Alabama, LSU, UGA, and all the other SEC schools who put minimal emphasis on educational skills when it comes to athletes.
 
Yep! By the way!! Michigan is a great school as well, I know we're supposed to be enemy's and all, but you're a cool guy
 
