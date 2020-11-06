Nov. 6 Miami Mock

1.)Micah Parsons, ILB Penn St.(6'3",244)[Houston top 6 pick]

-Playmaking LB, cmon innnnn. Also keeps Baker at weakside, and allow Van Ginkle and Van Noy to fill out top 4. Thats a respectable LBing corps now.



1b.)Carlos Bashum Jr. DE/DT Wake Forest(6'5",285)[our selection likely 14-19]

-The start to making this defense truly nasty. Thank you O'Brien!



2.)Josh Meyers, C Ohio St.(6'5",312)

-Lets go ahead and further solidify our line. Meyers looks to be a top Center in the draft.



2b.)Kenneth Gainwell, RB Memphis(5'11",191)

-Opted out of 2020. Memphis offense doesn't look as good without him. Major threat out of the backfield catching. Can take it to the house on any carry. Opting out at taking another year of hits is actually a very attractive feat.



3.)Tadarrell Slaton, NT Florida(6'3",363)

-When we switch to 3/4, we have a bona fide nose in the middle. Think of the combinations of Slaton, Bashum, Ogbah, Lawson, Zieler. Not to mention, I doubt Goddys gonna be resigned.



4.)Sage Suratt, WR Wake Forest(6'3",215)

-I've liked Suratt dating back to 2018. He's got a lot of skill. Reminds me of DeVante actually. Catches the ball at the highest point, & looks fluid.



5.)Spencer Brown, T Northern Iowa(6'9",329)

-Probably gonna need a swing tackle. Just in case Jack or Hunt or whoever is out, we need quality bodies.



6.)Richie Grant, S Central Florida(6'0",194)

-Grant slips in a crazy deep defensive draft. We get a role player, with room to grow.



6b.)Chase Lucas, CB Arizona St.(6'0",175)

-Lucas is a solid corner. Not a starter, but should be able to contribute at times if needed.



6c.)Dustin Crum, QB Kent St.(6'3",201)

-Just kinda have to grab a QB, huh. Been through way too much not too.





7.)Bryce Foxworth, G/C Southern Miss(6'3",314)

-Steady blocker, with 3 years of experience.





That's a playoff draft right there!