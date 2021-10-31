At first I thought November 3rd things might return to normal around here after Watson remains a sitting Texan and Tua and Dolphin. What do you think it will take before things do have a semblance of normality, and what will it take?
IMO, short of the organization giving full confidence to Tua AND him playing at a very high level, it's not going to happen anytime in this season or the next.
