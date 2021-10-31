 November 3rd | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

November 3rd

B

brumdog44

Starter
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
5,345
Reaction score
3,730
At first I thought November 3rd things might return to normal around here after Watson remains a sitting Texan and Tua and Dolphin. What do you think it will take before things do have a semblance of normality, and what will it take?

IMO, short of the organization giving full confidence to Tua AND him playing at a very high level, it's not going to happen anytime in this season or the next.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,484
Reaction score
3,847
Location
Trinidad
It will start with Tua accepting the award for NFL Offensive Player of the Week after routing the Bills.

Then Tua will frog march Flo into Grier’s office and demand that he be fired.

Fk Flo at this point
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom