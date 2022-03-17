 Now either 1.) JC Tretter & La’el Collins OR 2.) Terron Armstead | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Now either 1.) JC Tretter & La’el Collins OR 2.) Terron Armstead

I tend to agree. However it has to be both Tretter and Collins if we go that route. If we are only signing one veteran then I go Armstead and get a rookie tackle and center.
 
So with option 1 we’d go -

LT - Jax/Eich
LG - Willams
C - Tretter
RG - Hunt
RT - Collins

Option 2

LT - Armstead
LG - Williams
C - Deiter
RG - Hunt
RT - Eich/Jax


Would prefer option 2 if we had a shot at Bozeman
 
U seem to have forgotten Conner at guard whom we just signed. One of the best guards in the league?
 
Can Conner snap a ball, then block the sh1t out of someone?
 
I will be surprised if they get or go after any of those guys. I feel that we may have already gone after some but players could be hesitant signing here because of Ross, new coach and non playoff team. That would not explain why we couldn't get Laken over the Jets if we tried
 
I'd kind of rather get a RT and C in FA and draft yet another LT. Then let em fight it out to see who's starting at LT.
 
