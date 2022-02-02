Now In Retrospect That Recent Watson/Flores Collusion Denial Seems Suspeciously Contrived!

Yeah that may be in some cases, but i think the majority of the time, if you are good enough to get the job then you will get it period. Did you see what the Broncos did in relation to Flores? And Flores then the next year saying how great it went? Now he is putting them as part of his lawsuit, bullshit. They would not have done that much investment, both financial and time-wise, if they didn't really consider him a viable candidate.



They could have just Skyped him.