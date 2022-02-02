Now In Retrospect That Recent Watson/Flores Collusion Denial Seems Suspeciously Contrived!

Vaark
Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2007
- Messages
- 36,589
- Reaction score
- 46,607
- Location
- Stuck in Lodi again
Suspicious that the generally acknowledged understanding that Flo and Watson were working together was "debunked" on the eve of this lawsuit. It would appear pretty damn disingenuous for Saint Flores to accuse Ross of tampering when he was doing the same thing behind Houston's back!
And also, with all the dirty crap that NE has pulled over time, it's also suspicious that he didn't go "Mangini" on Belicheat also in his potpourri of accusations.
Just sayin'
