Now In Retrospect That Recent Watson/Flores Collusion Denial Seems Suspeciously Contrived!

Vaark

Vaark




Joined
Apr 29, 2007






Suspicious that the generally acknowledged understanding that Flo and Watson were working together was "debunked" on the eve of this lawsuit. It would appear pretty damn disingenuous for Saint Flores to accuse Ross of tampering when he was doing the same thing behind Houston's back!

And also, with all the dirty crap that NE has pulled over time, it's also suspicious that he didn't go "Mangini" on Belicheat also in his potpourri of accusations.

Just sayin'
 
D

dunegoon


Joined
Dec 20, 2020






Vaark said:
Suspicious that the generally acknowledged understanding that Flo and Watson were working together was "debunked" on the eve of this lawsuit. It would appear pretty damn disingenuous for Saint Flores to accuse Ross of tampering when he was doing the same thing behind Houston's back!

And also, with all the dirty crap that NE has pulled over time, it's also suspicious that he didn't go "Mangini" on Belicheat also in his potpourri of accusations.

Just sayin'
Click to expand...
It's real simple, when Flo doesn't get it his way he throws a tantrum. Look at how he reacted when it didn't go his way into getting Watson.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55


Joined
May 8, 2003






Vaark with all due respect, I am pretty sure you agree that the Rooney rule is about the poorest rule to exist. You make someone come in for a fake interview, and fake consideration. Then you give the job to someone you had the intention of giving the job out. When Flores was fired the league was surprised, and a gross amount of people believe that there were going to be a lot of teams interested in hiring him. Not saying I am a fan of Flores, but he left this team on a winning note the last two seasons.
 
Governor Le Petomane

Governor Le Petomane



Joined
Nov 1, 2021








juniorseau55 said:
Vaark with all due respect, I am pretty sure you agree that the Rooney rule is about the poorest rule to exist. You make someone come in for a fake interview, and fake consideration. Then you give the job to someone you had the intention of giving the job out. When Flores was fired the league was surprised, and a gross amount of people believe that there were going to be a lot of teams interested in hiring him. Not saying I am a fan of Flores, but he left this team on a winning note the last two seasons.
Click to expand...
Yeah that may be in some cases, but i think the majority of the time, if you are good enough to get the job then you will get it period. Did you see what the Broncos did in relation to Flores? And Flores then the next year saying how great it went? Now he is putting them as part of his lawsuit, bullshit. They would not have done that much investment, both financial and time-wise, if they didn't really consider him a viable candidate.

They could have just Skyped him.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55


Joined
May 8, 2003






Governor Le Petomane said:
Yeah that may be in some cases, but i think the majority of the time, if you are good enough to get the job then you will get it period. Did you see what the Broncos did in relation to Flores? And Flores then the next year saying how great it went? Now he is putting them as part of his lawsuit, bullshit. They would not have done that much investment, both financial and time-wise, if they didn't really consider him a viable candidate.

They could have just Skyped him.
Click to expand...

To be honest with you, a job at times is about who you know, and your connections. I mean, are you not surprised when someone that shouldn't be coaching a team gets some crazy consideration? Just look at the Raiders right now, Gruden being the overated big name he is , was outdone by a person that reports to him.
 
