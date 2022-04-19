Now the Browns are being investigate for allegedly Tanking

TrogdorTheBurninator
Apr 26, 2020
1,529
2,708
Miami
Browns being investigated for alleged tanking - Sports Illustrated
Mary Jo White, who is also investigating Brian Flores’s claim that he was offered money to lose games in Miami, is leading the investigation.
The NFL has opened an investigation into allegations that the Cleveland Browns provided incentives to then–head coach Hue Jackson to lose games during the 2016 and ’17 seasons.