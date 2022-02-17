Now We Just Need A Coach for the Safeties

miamirw
Pro Bowler
- Joined
- Mar 15, 2004
- Messages
- 2,608
- Reaction score
- 145
Love the staff so far. Offense gets major upgrade in coaching and defense has some tweaking.
Javon Holland had an incredible rookie season. Can't help but think Gerald Alexander was a big part of his growth. Would like to get a really good Safety coach to continue Holland's (and Brandon Jones's) growth. Anyone know of any good safety coaches across the league?
I know the league has changed as far as aggressiveness goes, but seeing as we're already bringing in a few former Dolphin greats, how about a top 5 Dolphin for me: Louis Oliver
