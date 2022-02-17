 Now We Just Need A Coach for the Safeties | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Now We Just Need A Coach for the Safeties

Love the staff so far. Offense gets major upgrade in coaching and defense has some tweaking.

Javon Holland had an incredible rookie season. Can't help but think Gerald Alexander was a big part of his growth. Would like to get a really good Safety coach to continue Holland's (and Brandon Jones's) growth. Anyone know of any good safety coaches across the league?

I know the league has changed as far as aggressiveness goes, but seeing as we're already bringing in a few former Dolphin greats, how about a top 5 Dolphin for me: Louis Oliver
 
I’d rather go after Jason Taylor for a role if we are looking for ex players. He’s been coaching at St. Thomas locally(defensive coordinator) and I think he’d be willing to take a role with the staff in some capacity. Game hasn’t passed him he could be great working with some of these young players on the defense. His son is done at st Thomas so maybe he’s looking to move as well.
 
We should call Ed Reed😂😂😂...... But seriously call him. Have no idea whether that dude is coaching or has even thought about it, more just day dreaming. Obviously it isn't a realistic suggestion or option.
 
