 Now we need to hope the 49rs suck | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Now we need to hope the 49rs suck

JRYCRL

JRYCRL

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 25, 2009
Messages
837
Reaction score
554
No we traded next year's SF First Round pick PLUS Micah Parsons/Devonta Smith for Jaylen Waddle.
Sad 😢
 
JRYCRL

JRYCRL

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 25, 2009
Messages
837
Reaction score
554
Regardless. We traded two first round picks for Waddle when we could've sat at 12 for Parsons/Smith.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
266
Reaction score
207
Age
28
Location
Florida
Its weird. I either see San Fran regrouping and pushing for a playoff spot or finishing much like the Texans did this year.

I just can't see anything in between great success and horrible failure for them.
 
BlueUndertow

BlueUndertow

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
871
Reaction score
509
If MIA has a better record than SF next year then I'll be happy. That would mean that we'll give up the worse of the two 1st rounders. Otherwise, meh.
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2006
Messages
4,151
Reaction score
1,260
JRYCRL said:
Regardless. We traded two first round picks for Waddle when we could've sat at 12 for Parsons/Smith.
Click to expand...
Not sure how you got that conclusion, considering they aggressively traded up for him?
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
266
Reaction score
207
Age
28
Location
Florida
BlueUndertow said:
If MIA has a better record than SF next year then I'll be happy. That would mean that we'll give up the worse of the two 1st rounders. Otherwise, meh.
Click to expand...

Its sort of a situation where you have to give up your own pick.

If you give up the SF pick people start asking why you already think you're the worse team.
 
JRYCRL

JRYCRL

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 25, 2009
Messages
837
Reaction score
554
CANDolphan said:
Not sure how you got that conclusion, considering they aggressively traded up for him?
Click to expand...
What conclusion? It's not a conclusion. It's a fact. Gave up 2 firsts for Waddle. One was Parsons (12th) plus our first pick next year. I'd have preferred to keep the 12th (Parsons, Slater, etc...) Plus our first next year. There are a dozen WRs still on the board is have been happy with other than Waddle. Screenshot_20210429-114215.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom