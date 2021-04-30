Now we need to hope the 49rs suck

juniorseau55
Just imagine if 49rs end up sucking two years in a row? We have their pick next year, and the year after.
We traded our own pick, not the SF one.No we traded next year's SF First Round pick PLUS Micah Parsons/Devonta Smith for Jaylen Waddle.
Sad
I think a team had to trade up ahead of the Giants at #11 to get Smith #10.Regardless. We traded two first round picks for Waddle when we could've sat at 12 for Parsons/Smith.
Not sure how you got that conclusion, considering they aggressively traded up for him?Regardless. We traded two first round picks for Waddle when we could've sat at 12 for Parsons/Smith.
Except Parsons went 12th so yeah, no Dbag.I think a team had to trade up ahead of the Giants at #11 to get Smith #10.
You are just all wrong.
If MIA has a better record than SF next year then I'll be happy. That would mean that we'll give up the worse of the two 1st rounders. Otherwise, meh.
They will suck next year.Just imagine if 49rs end up sucking two years in a row? We have their pick next year, and the year after.
So just say Parsons at 12, not Smith/Parsons.Except Parsons went 12th so yeah, no Dbag.
What conclusion? It's not a conclusion. It's a fact. Gave up 2 firsts for Waddle. One was Parsons (12th) plus our first pick next year. I'd have preferred to keep the 12th (Parsons, Slater, etc...) Plus our first next year. There are a dozen WRs still on the board is have been happy with other than Waddle.Not sure how you got that conclusion, considering they aggressively traded up for him?
Whatever loozer.So just say Parsons at 12, not Smith/Parsons.
