I remember growing up watching Dan and him setting all these records. Not comparing the two at all, just love seeing this young man play thru a bumpy 2 years and coming out on fire in year three. Happy to have Tua, and the rest of the squad, we are a few tweaks from a darn near complete roster. The next couple years should be exciting. And a long time coming for us middle aged guys who missed the 70’s domination and rode out the close but no cigar Marino years, followed by decades of torture. Phins up!!! This time it’s our go Buffalo, I swear I see comparisons of the Kelly Bills vs the Marino fins, but this time we have a defense…. Haven’t been this pumped for a Dolphins team in many many years.