O-line and the Defense

These were two places that scared me that come the off-Season, Miami was going to have go all out to fix the Defense, and have to find their R-Tackle of the future, after this game...Don't know if the D and getting a R-Tackle in the draft is as dire as thought.

Though I had confidence in Hunt becoming a quality starter eventually, I won't lie, I was somewhat wondering if maybe his work to become an NFL R-Tackle was not going as well as expected, but after watching him today, It looks like Miami might not need to worry about R-Tackle of the future

To be honest, I was to much into the game to just watch the line, but when I did, Hunt had push, moved well with the defender, and at times was manhandling the pass-rusher. Hunt in the points I watched him did not disappoint.

The defense was scaring me even more, no pass-rush, horribly bad against the run, inconsistent against the pass...enter Jones back on the starting squad, with a new aggressive fired up mentality, and all of a sudden maybe with some work this defense might not need to draft almost exclusively on defense.

With Miami needing a star receiver with speed, this makes me feel good that if Hunt is really coming along so well, and this defense continues to be this aggressive and effective...Miami can do whatever they want in the 1st.

This team is starting to gel, and if Miami manages to by the end reach the playoffs, the Texan manage to fall on their face...this is going to be a great 2021 and beyond.
 
The right side of the line with Kindley and Hunt has some serious beef. Neither of them has perfect technique or footwork, but I don’t think there is more than a handful of defensive players that can beat them 1v1 if they get their hips set and hands on them.
 
EasyRider said:
True, we need some speed at the WR spot. I’d like to see improvement in the running game. It’s a combination of these guys learning their positions and getting a Tier 1 RB
I was watching the Raiders/Chiefs game today dreaming of a Ruggs and Tua reunion. Here’s hoping DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle is on the board when we pick next year. Think either of them would be a massive addition to the team.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
The right side of the line with Kindley and Hunt has some serious beef. Neither of them has perfect technique or footwork, but I don’t think there is more than a handful of defensive players that can beat them 1v1 if they get their hips set and hands on them.
Technique will come with coaching, and experience. Footwork is another story. Not saying it is the case here. It's too early to tell, but truly heavy feet are tough to correct.
 
We've had five games and the pass protection has been for the most part fine. I don't think Fitz gets enough credit for pocket movement and getting rid of the ball, but it's clear we don't have any guys on the line playing a Tyson Clabo/Mark Columbo level out there, so that's something. They've still got a ton of room for improvement in the running game - it seems like most of our gains come when the defense is worried about the pass, and we really can't get more than a yard or two when the defense is expecting pass, and that's with two backs who both have pretty good vision and can get downfield IF there's a hold to be found.

The defense has improved, but it seems like the pass rush we do get comes more from blitzing and things, rather than just having some guys who can beat pass protect one on one. At least we are getting pressure now, but I wish we had a playmaker in the front 7 to build around while everyone there seems to fit the "solid" definition.
 
Mach2 said:
Technique will come with coaching, and experience. Footwork is another story. Not saying it is the case here. It's too early to tell, but truly heavy feet are tough to correct.
True. At the very least I think they both have the tools to be adequate starters. A year or 2 down the road I imagine they will be the best players the right side of our line has seen in a long while. TBH outside of Vernon Carey I can’t really think of any notable guys in the past 2 decades lol.
 
That da*m Grier. Who does he think he , drafting 3 capable linemen early in the draft and haveing them show just that. I love it... We still have yet to see our first choice play!
 
I think Cox had a great game too. He was responsible for some of the holes in the run game.
 
