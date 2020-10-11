O-line and the Defense

These were two places that scared me that come the off-Season, Miami was going to have go all out to fix the Defense, and have to find their R-Tackle of the future, after this game...Don't know if the D and getting a R-Tackle in the draft is as dire as thought.



Though I had confidence in Hunt becoming a quality starter eventually, I won't lie, I was somewhat wondering if maybe his work to become an NFL R-Tackle was not going as well as expected, but after watching him today, It looks like Miami might not need to worry about R-Tackle of the future



To be honest, I was to much into the game to just watch the line, but when I did, Hunt had push, moved well with the defender, and at times was manhandling the pass-rusher. Hunt in the points I watched him did not disappoint.



The defense was scaring me even more, no pass-rush, horribly bad against the run, inconsistent against the pass...enter Jones back on the starting squad, with a new aggressive fired up mentality, and all of a sudden maybe with some work this defense might not need to draft almost exclusively on defense.



With Miami needing a star receiver with speed, this makes me feel good that if Hunt is really coming along so well, and this defense continues to be this aggressive and effective...Miami can do whatever they want in the 1st.



This team is starting to gel, and if Miami manages to by the end reach the playoffs, the Texan manage to fall on their face...this is going to be a great 2021 and beyond.