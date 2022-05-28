O-Line...How Confident Are You?

I've heard coaches like to script the first 10 or so offensive plays in a game. Every thing after that is situational and depends on what's working and what's needed.



Over the course of the season, the play mix will depend on a lot of things. 1st down conversion rates, field position, current score, time on the clock. It's really too dependent on other factors to have a good idea how the actual balance will be.



I think McDaniel will tell you he wants to run what the defense is not expecting and sometimes that will be a run instead of a pass and vis versa.



The goal though is to have legitimate threats to run any play with success and that's what allows you to keep the defense off guard. It's been a while since the Dolphins have had a semblance of a successful offense. I'll take any which way to get them into the top 10 in points scored, yards and 3rd down conversions.