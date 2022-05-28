 O-Line...How Confident Are You? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

O-Line...How Confident Are You?

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

Being that our squad will be run-first offense, how confident are you that our current o-line will open holes for our running backs? Curious.
 
jason37

jason37

I worry about Tua’s blind side. But, McDaniel should be able to make the running game work.
 
artdnj

artdnj

I am optimistic it will be coached up a bit. My feeling is it's a wait and see thing yet hopeful for dramatic improvement. It would be very hard to be any worse.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Before I answer that, I want to take issue with the idea that we will be 'run-first'. I dont think that's entirely accurate, the Titans are 'run-first' with a big back and a pure pocket QB.

I think we are aiming for a balanced attack where the other teams see each play as a 50/50 option... and with that approach I honestly think we'll be fine. Our linemen are all quite athletic, rather than power-based. I think we have the right kind of feet for the deceptive type of offense we will be running.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Charlie Rivers said:
Being that our squad will be run-first offense, how confident are you that our current o-line will open holes for our running backs? Curious.
First, IDK that I would say we will be a "run first" offense in the historical sense of the term. I think McD just recognizes the importance of an effective and efficient running attack, regardless of scheme.

That being said, I actually have a positive confidence level in our line's ability in the run game. Pass pro, however, may take some time to "mesh" into a finely tuned machine, with all guys working in concert as one.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Feverdream said:
Before I answer that, I want to take issue with the idea that we will be 'run-first'. I dont think that's entirely accurate, the Titans are 'run-first' with a big back and a pure pocket QB.

I think we are aiming for a balanced attack where the other teams see each play as a 50/50 option... and with that approach I honestly think we'll be fine. Our linemen are all quite athletic, rather than power-based. I think we have the right kind of feet for the deceptive type of offense we will be running.
Beat me to the "run first" prediction.

I agree, balance is the more likely eventuality. The best case scenario is that we can attack opponent's weaknesses in various ways. Some weeks that may mean more rushing attempts, other weeks we may pass the ball 40 times.
 
AL R

AL R

Feverdream said:
Before I answer that, I want to take issue with the idea that we will be 'run-first'. I dont think that's entirely accurate, the Titans are 'run-first' with a big back and a pure pocket QB.

I think we are aiming for a balanced attack where the other teams see each play as a 50/50 option... and with that approach I honestly think we'll be fine. Our linemen are all quite athletic, rather than power-based. I think we have the right kind of feet for the deceptive type of offense we will be running.
Last year SF was almost an exact split..51.61% pass plays which was at the bottom of the league. (29Th).

I think it seemed like they ran the ball more than most teams- which in realty they actually did.

NFL Football Stats - NFL Team Passing Play Percentage | TeamRankings.com

NFL Football passing play percentage, by team.
www.teamrankings.com www.teamrankings.com
 
circumstances

circumstances

Left side of the line (Armstead and Williams)?

About as confident as I could be!

Middle of the line (Williams, Deiter, Hunty-poo)?

About 70-75%!

Right side of the line (Hunty-poo and Eich)?

50-50!
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

I just think we’re gonna see a bigger positive difference because these guys will be coached up to death
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

We need one more veteran linemen who is decent at least.

Injuries happen all the time, we are one injury away from having pretty much the same oline as we've had for the last two seasons.

We don't need a probowler but we need to add depth, preferably at the Tackle position.

If we do that I'll be confident.
 
Mach2

Mach2

AL R said:
Last year SF was almost an exact split..51.61% pass plays which was at the bottom of the league. (29Th).

I think it seemed like they ran the ball more than most teams- which in realty they actually did.

NFL Football Stats - NFL Team Passing Play Percentage | TeamRankings.com

NFL Football passing play percentage, by team.
www.teamrankings.com www.teamrankings.com
I realize McD came from SF, and worked under Shanahan for his entire career. That doesn't mean his philosophy will be a carbon copy though. McD strikes me as more of a situational tactician, rather than a "one philosophy" and "damn the torpedoes" guy.

Also, one should not make any judgements on one lone season. Let's look at Shanahan's overall history.

2020 56.6% pass
2019 49.0%
2018 55.7%
2017 59.8%
2016 (Atlanta) 56%
2015 (Atlanta) 59.7%

We could go back further, but I think I have established the point that reading too much into one season could give a false impression of the Kyle Shanahan overall philosophy.
 
AL R

AL R

Mach2 said:
I realize McD came from SF, and worked under Shanahan for his entire career. That doesn't mean his philosophy will be a carbon copy though. McD strikes me as more of a situational tactician, rather than a "one philosophy" and "damn the torpedoes" guy.

Also, one should not make any judgements on one lone season. Let's look at Shanahan's overall history.

2020 56.6% pass
2019 49.0%
2018 55.7%
2017 59.8%
2016 (Atlanta) 56%
2015 (Atlanta) 59.7%

We could go back further, but I think I have established the point that reading too much into one season could give a false impression of the Kyle Shanahan overall philosophy.
All good points- I do think that we will run the ball more (or try) however then the last few staffs... I think McD realizes the importance of it.
 
BlueUndertow

BlueUndertow

I've heard coaches like to script the first 10 or so offensive plays in a game. Every thing after that is situational and depends on what's working and what's needed.

Over the course of the season, the play mix will depend on a lot of things. 1st down conversion rates, field position, current score, time on the clock. It's really too dependent on other factors to have a good idea how the actual balance will be.

I think McDaniel will tell you he wants to run what the defense is not expecting and sometimes that will be a run instead of a pass and vis versa.

The goal though is to have legitimate threats to run any play with success and that's what allows you to keep the defense off guard. It's been a while since the Dolphins have had a semblance of a successful offense. I'll take any which way to get them into the top 10 in points scored, yards and 3rd down conversions.
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

I think our OL will be medium-good. We’ve added some very good pieces but what excites me is that we have new coaching/philosophy which should allow AJ/Eich/Dieter etc to improve/blossom.

we might start slow but as we gel, I expect very nice improvement. It should be the best OL we’ve had in many years.
 
