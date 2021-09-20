O-Line rant master thread ***

I was just about to post a thread about this. I’m watching Penei Sewell on that opening drive by Detroit. He’s in there at LT. On the 3rd down pass early in the drive and then just now on the TD pass by Goff to Cepheus... Sewell just locks his man down and give Goff time to scan the field and he went to his 3rd or 4th read on that TD pass bc he had the time to scan the field.



Obviously hindsight is 20/20 and Waddle has done nothing to disappoint us but you have to at least revisit this topic. Sewell looked great on that opening drive.