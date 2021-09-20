 *** O-Line rant master thread *** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** O-Line rant master thread ***

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,099
Reaction score
1,169
I guess we look to FA next year to fix the problem on the OL.
Don't see it getting better anytime soon with these guys and coaches.
 
EJay

EJay

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
2,828
Reaction score
3,780
Maybe so, but the problems we saw yesterday and in preseason wouldn’t have been fixed by drafting Sewell or Slater alone.

Now if they had also signed a really good FA or two to go along with one of those guys, that might have done the trick.

But then we’d still be complaining about the lack of playmakers…..
 
M

MiaFins31

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Messages
718
Reaction score
1,057
Age
32
Location
South Carolina
I was just about to post a thread about this. I’m watching Penei Sewell on that opening drive by Detroit. He’s in there at LT. On the 3rd down pass early in the drive and then just now on the TD pass by Goff to Cepheus... Sewell just locks his man down and give Goff time to scan the field and he went to his 3rd or 4th read on that TD pass bc he had the time to scan the field.

Obviously hindsight is 20/20 and Waddle has done nothing to disappoint us but you have to at least revisit this topic. Sewell looked great on that opening drive.
 
emoticon

emoticon

Club Member
Joined
Nov 25, 2005
Messages
1,509
Reaction score
1,365
EJay said:
Maybe so, but the problems we saw yesterday and in preseason wouldn’t have been fixed by drafting Sewell or Slater alone.

Now if they had also signed a really good FA or two to go along with one of those guys, that might have done the trick.

But then we’d still be complaining about the lack of playmakers…..
Click to expand...
Like who? Will Fuller?
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,598
Reaction score
1,512
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
It's a fair hindsight.

I thought our young guys would gel and be good enough. I thought the OL position group was better than the WR group. Miami, I felt, needed a potential Superstar.

We were wrong.
 
G

gofins60

Club Member
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
2,411
Reaction score
1,165
Location
Allentown, PA
daryl said:
Even great rookies require coaching and the Dolphins have a giant blind spot which is their constantly changing offensive coaching staff.
Click to expand...
It also doesn't help when they seemingly keep drafting the wrong linemen, or when they sign Free Agents who aren't above average. You need competent veterans to anchor a line while the rookies learn and gain experience.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,598
Reaction score
1,512
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
We might still be OK. Eich may shore up one of the T positions and we can double on the other side more often.
Tua made it obvious that he needs blindside protection, or, at least not Immediate Jailbreak to Tua's ribs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom