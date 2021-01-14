OC Candidate Game

So I'm sure everybody is tired of talking about Tua so since we still do not have an offensive coordinator I thought it would be fun to play a little game with naming candidates. The rules are simpleName a candidate. What their current/last position was. A positive and a negative about the candidate. Here is the catch. If someone posts a candidate you cannot name them again and have to choose someone else.I'll start us offCoach: Shane WaldronPositionassing Game Coordinator and QB coach LA RamsPositives: Connections to Coach Flores through New England. Long connection to Sean McVay so would likely bring simular system to Miami.Negatives: Would be first time Coordinator. McVay calls own plays. Was passed up for title of OC by Kevin O'Connell who was not part of staff.Next up