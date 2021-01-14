 OC Candidate Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

OC Candidate Game

ChambersWI

ChambersWI

So I'm sure everybody is tired of talking about Tua so since we still do not have an offensive coordinator I thought it would be fun to play a little game with naming candidates. The rules are simple

Name a candidate. What their current/last position was. A positive and a negative about the candidate. Here is the catch. If someone posts a candidate you cannot name them again and have to choose someone else.

I'll start us off

Coach: Shane Waldron

Position:passing Game Coordinator and QB coach LA Rams

Positives: Connections to Coach Flores through New England. Long connection to Sean McVay so would likely bring simular system to Miami.

Negatives: Would be first time Coordinator. McVay calls own plays. Was passed up for title of OC by Kevin O'Connell who was not part of staff.

Next up
 
finsfanjay13

Eric Studesville

RB Coach, Miami Dolphins

Positive: Continuity. Established relationship with the offense.

Negative: Never been an offensive coordinator, may bring the negative aspect of "continuity" (i.e., doesn't switch things up.)
 
1 dol fan

1 dol fan

Anthony Lynn

Head Coach, LA/SD Chargers

Positive: Coach Flores has spoken highly of his character and coaching abilities in the past. He has a lot of the same characteristics that Coach Flo has that demand respect. Lots of experience in different places but specifically the AFC East.

Negative: Has only spent one partial season calling plays, when he was brought up from RB Coach with Buffalo when Greg Roman got fired early in the season. His team played hard and Buffalo led the league in rushing yards with Shady McCoy but the passing game led by Tyrod Taylor wasn’t nearly as successful
 
Finsup4ever

Dan Campbell

TE/Assistant head coach Saints

Positive: Assistant for Sean Payton, high level experience with the QB that ours is very often compared to. Bring that system here.

Negative: Limited (if any) experience as a play caller
 
elite14eva

Finsup4ever said:
Dan Campbell

TE/Assistant head coach Saints

Positive: Assistant for Sean Payton, high level experience with the QB that ours is very often compared to. Bring that system here.

Negative: Limited (if any) experience as a play caller
I don't think he wants to come back here after the way he was treated going out
 
Danny

Sometimes you have what you need right next to you.
Godsey(uncle fester) TE coach.
Knows the team/players and saw first hand what worked and what didn't worked.
 
