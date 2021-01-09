 oc: pep Hamilton anyone? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

oc: pep Hamilton anyone?

I Like this. Especially the fact that his proven coaching/mentoring of 2 recent great young qb's is exactly what we need for tua. I am not a fan at all of todays touch football nfl. We now have rookie qb's hitting 9,000 yds and 60 td's a year because you can't breath on a qb anymore or look a wr's way until he is 40 yds downfield or the yellow laundry fly's. I don't want anyone trying to turn tua into a 40 pass per game gun slinger. He isn't built for it. This guy is into todays nfl so that should excite most of you. It's a good read and i do think he can help tua.
 
Why? Not saying your right or wrong but WHY, in detail do you think flo won't go that way?

And i still think studsboy is still the choice and has been all along but if not, i like this.
 
I think he would make a good candidate... Ill end up hoping whoever Flo and Grier chooses has the ability to elevate Tuas game.

I really want to see more general aggression on O not just trick plays but actual aggressive play-calling.
 
