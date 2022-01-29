 Odds Stacked Against Us.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Odds Stacked Against Us....

dirwuf

dirwuf

While it certainly is possible we'll luck into a successful coach, think about what we're up against here. We're looming for a guy who...

a) Buys into Ross, Grier and the organization.

AND

b) Is willing to risk his future on Tua....in a division with Josh Allen.

I can't imagine any in-demand coach putting us near the top of their list.
 
dirwuf

dirwuf

superphin said:
He doesnt have to risk his future on Tua, Ross already stated multiple times the coach will decide Tua's fate. Even if the HC chooses to roll with Tua year 1 doesn't mean he can't cut him loose afterward and draft his guy 2023 when we have 2 1st round picks.
Draft HIS guy? Was Flores allowed to do that?
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

No reason to go on a 7 game skid because you had buyers remorse.. good way to get fired and it worked
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

Of all the known candidates we interviewed, I would prefer McDaniel. I never was interested at all in Daboll.

College signing day is next week. Josh Mcdaniels and the raiders looks like a done deal. Don’t be surprised if Harbaugh emerges. He already lost his defensive coordinator.

Daboll would’ve taken the job if we offered it. We didn’t. We wanted to interview McDaniel again and kellen Moore is staying with Dallas.

The odds are hardly stacked against us
 
F

Finsup4ever

Flores wanted Tua, then Desahun Watson became available and suddenly Flores didn't want him anymore
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

superphin said:
He doesnt have to risk his future on Tua, Ross already stated multiple times the coach will decide Tua's fate. Even if the HC chooses to roll with Tua year 1 doesn't mean he can't cut him loose afterward and draft his guy 2023 when we have 2 1st round picks.
Exactly. Plus, Miami does have a good defense, a lot of young talent and a great salary cap situation.

This doesn't look like a bad job on paper.
 
