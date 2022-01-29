Odds Stacked Against Us....

Of all the known candidates we interviewed, I would prefer McDaniel. I never was interested at all in Daboll.



College signing day is next week. Josh Mcdaniels and the raiders looks like a done deal. Don’t be surprised if Harbaugh emerges. He already lost his defensive coordinator.



Daboll would’ve taken the job if we offered it. We didn’t. We wanted to interview McDaniel again and kellen Moore is staying with Dallas.



The odds are hardly stacked against us