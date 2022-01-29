Odds Stacked Against Us....

dirwuf
Scout Team
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2005
- Messages
- 1,210
- Reaction score
- 473
- Age
- 61
- Location
- Fairfield, CT
While it certainly is possible we'll luck into a successful coach, think about what we're up against here. We're looming for a guy who...
a) Buys into Ross, Grier and the organization.
AND
b) Is willing to risk his future on Tua....in a division with Josh Allen.
I can't imagine any in-demand coach putting us near the top of their list.
a) Buys into Ross, Grier and the organization.
AND
b) Is willing to risk his future on Tua....in a division with Josh Allen.
I can't imagine any in-demand coach putting us near the top of their list.