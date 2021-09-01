Of Course Malcom Perry gets claimed by the Pats!

Virginia99
- Jun 4, 2007
- 732
- 636
Could've seen this coming a mile away. BB loves the Naval Academy and he picks up the smartest guy we cut. Perry's brain is now hooked into the Patriots central computer.
Yeah, me too. Seems like a perfect Patriots player.Called this yesterday.
Pats liked him in the draft.
Don't get why we didn't put him as the #4 RB
It's ok we got 13 DBs tho & 5 tight ends
So you’re saying the HC had nothing to with their release?Don't worry guys, don't sweat the small stuff. Chris Grier is infallible. If we let them go they weren't worth it. I hope they pick up Bernardrick McKinney too cause we don't need linebackers... We got Elandon Roberts.
Funny how Flores gets all the credit for the players they keep but Grier gets the blame for the players they cut.*
So you’re saying the HC had nothing to with their release?
Good luck to him but I really don't see him as a player who will add much to their roster. He will help more with giving them information about the Dolphins than he will likely help with his play on the field.
Funny how Flores gets all the credit for the players they keep but Grier gets the blame for the players they cut.
i think the point differential in game one just shifted byI don't think the playoffs were hinging on Perry being on the roster
I have been blaming Ross for many of his decisions since he became the owner of the Dolphins. As the owner, he is ultimately responsible for everything that happens with the Dolphins organization, good or bad since he hires everyone in the organization who make the decisions.Whoever you want as a scapegoat. What about Ross? He deserves the blame and none of the glory either.