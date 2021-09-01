 Of Course Malcom Perry gets claimed by the Pats! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Of Course Malcom Perry gets claimed by the Pats!

BennySwella

BennySwella

Don't worry guys, don't sweat the small stuff. Chris Grier is infallible. If we let them go they weren't worth it. I hope they pick up Bernardrick McKinney too cause we don't need linebackers... We got Elandon Roberts.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Tiko377 said:
Called this yesterday.

Pats liked him in the draft.

Don't get why we didn't put him as the #4 RB

It's ok we got 13 DBs tho & 5 tight ends
Yeah, me too. Seems like a perfect Patriots player.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

BennySwella said:
Don't worry guys, don't sweat the small stuff. Chris Grier is infallible. If we let them go they weren't worth it. I hope they pick up Bernardrick McKinney too cause we don't need linebackers... We got Elandon Roberts.
So you’re saying the HC had nothing to with their release?
 
1972forever

Virginia99 said:
Could've seen this coming a mile away. BB loves the Naval Academy and he picks up the smartest guy we cut. Perry's brain is now hooked into the Patriots central computer.
Good luck to him but I really don’t see him as a player who will add much to their roster. He will help more with giving them information about the Dolphins than he will likely help with his play on the field.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

1972forever said:
Funny how Flores gets all the credit for the players they keep but Grier gets the blame for the players they cut.
Whoever you want as a scapegoat. What about Ross? He deserves the blame and none of the glory either.

I think we should blame Dan Marino for never winning the superbowl.
 
1972forever

BennySwella said:
Whoever you want as a scapegoat. What about Ross? He deserves the blame and none of the glory either.
I have been blaming Ross for many of his decisions since he became the owner of the Dolphins. As the owner, he is ultimately responsible for everything that happens with the Dolphins organization, good or bad since he hires everyone in the organization who make the decisions.

I am certainly happier with his ownership in the last two years than I was in most of the years before he hired Flores.
 
