Off-season dates set

DOLPHINS 2022 OFFSEASON PROGRAM DATES​

The Dolphins' off-season dates are set!(Dates are subject to change at the discretion of individual clubs)Monday, April 4 — First day of offseason programTuesday, April 19 — Voluntary minicampWednesday, April 20 — Voluntary minicampMonday, May 16 — OTATuesday, May 17 — OTAThursday, May 19 — OTAMonday, May 23 — OTATuesday, May 24 — OTAThursday, May 26 — OTAWednesday, June 1 — Mandatory minicampThursday, June 2 — Mandatory minicampMonday, June 6 — OTATuesday June 7 — OTAThursday, June 9 — OTAFriday, June 10 — OTASee additional details in link below