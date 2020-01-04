Offense Line Coach and Safety Suggestions

I would like Ed Reed to coach our Safety's and i would try to get Mike Munchak as OL Coach i Think he is one of the best
 
I would like Ed Reed to coach our Safety's and i would try to get Mike Munchak as OL Coach i Think he is one of the best
Reed didn't work out too well in Buffalo, but I don't hold that against him. I also wouldn't assume that because he was a HOF player, that he has the temperment or knowledge to coach at the NFL level.

Not against it in theory, but Flo seems to like teachers. Is Ed that type of guy?
 
I am not sure if Reed is a good coach or not. He had a short tenure as a coach in Buffalo but the Bills secondary wasn’t anything special while he was there and he wasn’t hired by any other team to be a coach after he was let go by the Bills. He was a great player but being a great player doesn’t always equate to being a good coach.

As far as Munchak is concerned. He is the OL coach for the Broncos and unless they agree to let him go in a lateral move to become the Dolphins OL coach, I don’t see him being available otherwise.
 
