Offense Line Coach and Safety Suggestions

I am not sure if Reed is a good coach or not. He had a short tenure as a coach in Buffalo but the Bills secondary wasn’t anything special while he was there and he wasn’t hired by any other team to be a coach after he was let go by the Bills. He was a great player but being a great player doesn’t always equate to being a good coach.



As far as Munchak is concerned. He is the OL coach for the Broncos and unless they agree to let him go in a lateral move to become the Dolphins OL coach, I don’t see him being available otherwise.