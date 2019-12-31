Not saying they should or shouldn't use this approach, but if Miami were to focus most of their 2020 draft and free agency attention on either the offense or defense which one is the closest to being a top caliber unit? Could either unit go from poor to pretty good in one season with the right use of the current cap space and draft picks? I don't know about top 10, but the offense could be really fun to watch next season if you added the right pieces at the skilled positions and overhauled the o-line.