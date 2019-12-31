Offense or defense???

gregorygrant83

Not saying they should or shouldn't use this approach, but if Miami were to focus most of their 2020 draft and free agency attention on either the offense or defense which one is the closest to being a top caliber unit? Could either unit go from poor to pretty good in one season with the right use of the current cap space and draft picks? I don't know about top 10, but the offense could be really fun to watch next season if you added the right pieces at the skilled positions and overhauled the o-line.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

build up the offense first. the rules favour offense and fireworks sell tickets.
 
Feverdream

With as many picks as we control and all that money under the cap, we will work on both sides of the ball.
That said, our defense really doesn't need much other than a couple of serious pass rushers. Add that and our defense will be much improved.
 
