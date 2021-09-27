Offense route tree to Waddle has been PATHETIC

LV kept 2 deep safeties almost 90% of the time yesterday, meaning that as successful as we were at times with the run, they never feared it. Until MIA figures out how to consistently run (and stick to that plan), LV revealed the cheat code for limiting Waddle, Fuller and any other Mia WR with speed in beating them deep. This is on the OL 100%. Gaskin is perfectly capable of being that back. I keep hearing about his size, etc.. so how is SD doing it with Ekeler (for years now)? Dalvin Cook isn't huge, and there are a lot of others like that in the league. The successful runs by MIA have been mostly because Gaskin is incredibly hard to bring down on first contact, NOT because he's running through holes, because they ain't there folks...