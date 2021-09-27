 Offense route tree to Waddle has been PATHETIC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Offense route tree to Waddle has been PATHETIC

opticblazed

Nugtron said:
No time to throw anything deeper, unless we randomly get lucky(I'd say x2 a game at most) and our QB can extend the play by avoiding the first round of instant pressure...
Yea might as well take the deep ball out the playbook. You need more than .01 seconds to throw it. The opposing dline gets in the back field so fast its like they are on our team
 
foozool13

foozool13

Oline is garbage, not enough time to run deep balls. We don't have a QB that can buy time with his legs to extend plays. That's what the NFL is all about. All those Mahomes deep balls are from his extending plays with his legs and launching it deep to Hill.
 
1972forever

Nugtron said:
No time to throw anything deeper, unless we randomly get lucky(I'd say x2 a game at most) and our QB can extend the play by avoiding the first round of instant pressure...
In the 4th quarter Brissett had time to throw a few deep ball, including the deep ball to Fuller which was broken up on what appeared to be PI which wasn’t called. He had time on a couple of other throws but nothin deep was thrown to Waddle.

I agree that he didn’t have much time to throw deep for most of the game but it appeared the few times he did throw deep, Waddle was not the intended target. Yet Brissett did hit him with a good pass on that safety.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Nugtron said:
No time to throw anything deeper, unless we randomly get lucky(I'd say x2 a game at most) and our QB can extend the play by avoiding the first round of instant pressure...
Right. That's part of the problem. I liked that Miami got Waddle the ball, but I think they need to hit him on the move, where he already is near top speed. Not comeback routes, where he slows down or stops.

Credit Las Vegas for doing an excellent job tackling him on those short routes.
 
Austin Tatious

One of the big miscalculations has been not getting an alpha running back. I like Gaskin and Ahmed as role players, but we don’t have that alpha back.

If you have that guy, you can then run play action pass and throw downfield.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

No time to get him the ball deep? You mean no one who can get him the ball deep. Brisett was slinging that thing deep all day yesterday... he looked like he may have done a better job if he threw it with his eyes closed.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

1972forever said:
In the 4th quarter Brissett had time to throw a few deep ball, including the deep ball to Fuller which was broken up on what appeared to be PI which wasn’t called. He had time on a couple of other throws but nothin deep was thrown to Waddle.

I agree that he didn’t have much time to throw deep for most of the game but it appeared the few times he did throw deep, Waddle was not the intended target. Yet Brissett did hit him with a good pass on that safety.
I suspect the OC figured if he was going to throw s deep ball, it would be to Fuller. Not saying I agree with that, but that's the way it looked.
 
John813

John813

Next year we will have a 3 headed OC tandem, with the 3rd guy specializing in the deep ball. We good
 
Dolphindrew

LV kept 2 deep safeties almost 90% of the time yesterday, meaning that as successful as we were at times with the run, they never feared it. Until MIA figures out how to consistently run (and stick to that plan), LV revealed the cheat code for limiting Waddle, Fuller and any other Mia WR with speed in beating them deep. This is on the OL 100%. Gaskin is perfectly capable of being that back. I keep hearing about his size, etc.. so how is SD doing it with Ekeler (for years now)? Dalvin Cook isn't huge, and there are a lot of others like that in the league. The successful runs by MIA have been mostly because Gaskin is incredibly hard to bring down on first contact, NOT because he's running through holes, because they ain't there folks...
 
lbmclean_nocal

What channel were you watching? I looked for the Route Tree channel on Sling. Couldn’t find it
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

I had to leave the room when Jacoby threw it to him IN THE END ZONE! I was screaming at the tv..."drop it!" SMH...
 
