Offense route tree to Waddle has been PATHETIC

Tiko377
Starter
- Joined
- Aug 26, 2009
- Messages
- 5,058
- Reaction score
- 2,363
- Location
- Southern California
Yea might as well take the deep ball out the playbook. You need more than .01 seconds to throw it. The opposing dline gets in the back field so fast its like they are on our teamNo time to throw anything deeper, unless we randomly get lucky(I'd say x2 a game at most) and our QB can extend the play by avoiding the first round of instant pressure...
In the 4th quarter Brissett had time to throw a few deep ball, including the deep ball to Fuller which was broken up on what appeared to be PI which wasn’t called. He had time on a couple of other throws but nothin deep was thrown to Waddle.No time to throw anything deeper, unless we randomly get lucky(I'd say x2 a game at most) and our QB can extend the play by avoiding the first round of instant pressure...
Right. That's part of the problem. I liked that Miami got Waddle the ball, but I think they need to hit him on the move, where he already is near top speed. Not comeback routes, where he slows down or stops.No time to throw anything deeper, unless we randomly get lucky(I'd say x2 a game at most) and our QB can extend the play by avoiding the first round of instant pressure...
In the 4th quarter Brissett had time to throw a few deep ball, including the deep ball to Fuller which was broken up on what appeared to be PI which wasn’t called. He had time on a couple of other throws but nothin deep was thrown to Waddle.
I agree that he didn’t have much time to throw deep for most of the game but it appeared the few times he did throw deep, Waddle was not the intended target. Yet Brissett did hit him with a good pass on that safety.
this is the same thing they did when we had Wallace.....they turned Wallace into a possession WR. They need to change this like right now.