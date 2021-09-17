 Offense the Key versus Buffalo? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Offense the Key versus Buffalo?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,467
Reaction score
11,176
Defensively Flores hasn't figured out the Bills. But maybe Flores and Grier came up with an answer in the offseason?

That answer? Improve the offense, especially the big play ability at wide receiver. Fuller is now a question mark, but the return of Wilson and the drafting of Waddle give the Dolphins playmakers that are tough to defend.

Buffalo fans are quick to say that their defense is better than Miami's. That may be the case, but the fact that the Bills offense has been able to do things Miami couldn't match, may be the real issue.

I think the Dolphins offensive line has to have a strong day. Defensively, Miami needs to change things up, give Allen different looks etc. But expecting to stop the Bills offense is unrealistic. Slow down, sure.

In other words, it's time for the Dolphins offense to step it up.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
14,822
Reaction score
4,766
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
If one side of the team isn't keeping the game respectable I'm not gonna place the onus the other. Defense needs to find a way to hold them under 30 points. If they do that and the offense doesn't find a way to make the game competitive then we'll talk. Last year's defense was terrible in week two and gave one of the worst efforts in Dolphins history in week 17. These guys sucked and they need to play better.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Club Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
3,656
Reaction score
3,997
Age
34
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
Both have to be zoned in. Team sport! Both will need to make plays, whether we give up many and/or score many points. It's the little things that equal to big things. Just win, baby!
 
Rolltide03

Rolltide03

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
903
Reaction score
384
Getting off to a hot start would be huge, tough game to come from behind in. Get an early lead and I think we play well enough the rest of the game to win
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom