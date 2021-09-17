Offense the Key versus Buffalo?

Defensively Flores hasn't figured out the Bills. But maybe Flores and Grier came up with an answer in the offseason?



That answer? Improve the offense, especially the big play ability at wide receiver. Fuller is now a question mark, but the return of Wilson and the drafting of Waddle give the Dolphins playmakers that are tough to defend.



Buffalo fans are quick to say that their defense is better than Miami's. That may be the case, but the fact that the Bills offense has been able to do things Miami couldn't match, may be the real issue.



I think the Dolphins offensive line has to have a strong day. Defensively, Miami needs to change things up, give Allen different looks etc. But expecting to stop the Bills offense is unrealistic. Slow down, sure.



In other words, it's time for the Dolphins offense to step it up.