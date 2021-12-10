 Offensive Line - Free Agency or Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Offensive Line - Free Agency or Draft

How should we go about fixing the offensive line this offseason?

  • High pick(s) and Premier Free Agent(s)

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • High pick(s) and Competitive Free Agent(s)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • All through Free Agency

    Votes: 4 80.0%

  • All through the Draft

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Other

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Current Offensive Line: Eichenberg - Jackson - Deiter - Hunt - Davis

Tackle
  • Free Agency:
    • LT - Nate Solder (will be 35 next year), Cam Robinson (27), Terron Armstead (31), Eric Fisher (32), Reiley Reiff (34)
    • RT - Trenton Brown (29), Germain Ifedi (28), Morgan Moses (31), Chris Hubbard (31) Brandon Shell (30)
  • Draft (Not sure if LT or RT):
    • First - Evan Neal (Alabama), Ikem Ekwonu (NC State), Charles Cross (Mississipi State), Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa)
    • Second - Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Nick Petit-Frere (Ohio State), Daniel Faalele (Minnesota) , Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan)
    • Third/Fourth - Sam Schlueter (Minnesota), Austin Deculus (LSU), Ben Petrula (Boston College), Ty Clary (Arkansas)
Guard
  • Free Agency:
    • LG - Andrew Norwell (31), Laken Tomlinson (30), Connor Williams (25)
    • RG - Brandon Scherff (30), Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (31), Mark Glowinski (30)
  • Draft (Not sure if LG or RG):
    • First - Kenyon Green (Texas A&M)
    • Second - Zion Johnson (Boston College), Liam Shanahan (LSU)
    • Third/Fourth - Josh Sills (West Virginia), Luke Wattenburg (Washington)
Center
  • Free Agency:
    • Ryan Jensen (31), Matt Paradis (33), Jason Kelce (35), Ben Jones (33), Justin Britt (31), Austin Corbett (27), Bradley Bozeman (27)
  • Draft:
    • First - Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)
    • Third/Fourth - Doug Kramer (Illinois), Derek Kerstetter (Texas)

I may have missed some notable free agents or draftees as I don't know a ton about offensive lineman who aren't on Miami but I was curious how everyone thinks we should attack the offensive line in the offseason? Personally, I hope they sign a premier LT or RT and then somehow Tyler Linderbaum falls to us and we grab him. I would then grab another mid-level guard & tackle to compete with Jackson & Eichenburg.
 
I’d rather spend the money on established offensive linemen and draft fresh skill players, as opposed to signing aging skill players and drafting more young OL that need to develop
 
This team MUST go out and Draft and get through FA the best linemen available because there is absolutely no depth. It's handi capped this team so badly that's its difficult to evaluate the other talent around it. You need to upgrade both tackle spots, a guard and possibly the C position.
 
We don't have the proper coaching to develop players so getting veterans at this point should be the strategy
 
