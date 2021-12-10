Offensive Line - Free Agency or Draft

Free Agency: LT - Nate Solder (will be 35 next year), Cam Robinson (27), Terron Armstead (31), Eric Fisher (32), Reiley Reiff (34) RT - Trenton Brown (29), Germain Ifedi (28), Morgan Moses (31), Chris Hubbard (31) Brandon Shell (30)

Draft (Not sure if LT or RT): First - Evan Neal (Alabama), Ikem Ekwonu (NC State), Charles Cross (Mississipi State), Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa) Second - Darian Kinnard (Kentucky), Nick Petit-Frere (Ohio State), Daniel Faalele (Minnesota) , Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan) Third/Fourth - Sam Schlueter (Minnesota), Austin Deculus (LSU), Ben Petrula (Boston College), Ty Clary (Arkansas)



Free Agency: LG - Andrew Norwell (31), Laken Tomlinson (30), Connor Williams (25) RG - Brandon Scherff (30), Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (31), Mark Glowinski (30)

Draft (Not sure if LG or RG): First - Kenyon Green (Texas A&M) Second - Zion Johnson (Boston College), Liam Shanahan (LSU) Third/Fourth - Josh Sills (West Virginia), Luke Wattenburg (Washington)



Free Agency: Ryan Jensen (31), Matt Paradis (33), Jason Kelce (35), Ben Jones (33), Justin Britt (31), Austin Corbett (27), Bradley Bozeman (27)

Draft: First - Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa) Third/Fourth - Doug Kramer (Illinois), Derek Kerstetter (Texas)



: Eichenberg - Jackson - Deiter - Hunt - DavisI may have missed some notable free agents or draftees as I don't know a ton about offensive lineman who aren't on Miami but I was curious how everyone thinks we should attack the offensive line in the offseason? Personally, I hope they sign a premier LT or RT and then somehow Tyler Linderbaum falls to us and we grab him. I would then grab another mid-level guard & tackle to compete with Jackson & Eichenburg.