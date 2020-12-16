Offensive Lineup for Week 15

Let's assume the worst-case: Parker, Gesicki, Grant, Gaskin, Ahmed, Breida ? (I have no idea what's going on with this guy week to week) all out
I mean my goodness, that's gotta be 80%+ of our offense!!
Have you ever seen anything like this before?
That would mean our only viable running back would be Washington.
Our WRs would maybe be the worst WR lineup I can recall in the NFL?
Mack Hollins would be our #1
Malcom Perry would be our #2
Lynn Bowden seems to be used in the slot - the one guy with YAC potential
Smythe/Shaheen as TEs
With all this, how the heck has Antonio Callaway not taken advantage of his opportunities here? He seems like the only size/speed alpha guy available but he's buried on the depth chart.
My heart says we beat the Pats but my head looks at this and says, how?!
