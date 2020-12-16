Offensive Lineup for Week 15

mandal24

Let's assume the worst-case: Parker, Gesicki, Grant, Gaskin, Ahmed, Breida ? (I have no idea what's going on with this guy week to week) all out

I mean my goodness, that's gotta be 80%+ of our offense!!

Have you ever seen anything like this before?

That would mean our only viable running back would be Washington.

Our WRs would maybe be the worst WR lineup I can recall in the NFL?
Mack Hollins would be our #1
Malcom Perry would be our #2
Lynn Bowden seems to be used in the slot - the one guy with YAC potential
Smythe/Shaheen as TEs

With all this, how the heck has Antonio Callaway not taken advantage of his opportunities here? He seems like the only size/speed alpha guy available but he's buried on the depth chart.

My heart says we beat the Pats but my head looks at this and says, how?!
 
I didn't know Grant was even injured, but even so, how are those six players 80%+ of our offense? Especially with three of them being RBs?

And yeah, I remember just a few years ago, when we were missing 1/3 of our starters and got blown out by Pittsburgh in the playoffs, when we beat them handily earlier in the season.

Perry can barely make the active roster other weeks. I doubt he's our #2.

If all of these guys are inactive this week, we probably have Hollins and Ford as our wideouts and Bowden in the slot. Yeah, we'd go with Smythe and Shaheen at TE. Washington and Laird will have to produce at least something, though I suspect one of Gaskin, Ahmed or Breida will be available, and they'd get the lion's share of the totes.

Our best bet is to win the game on D, as it has been for most of the season.
 
mandal24 said:
Let's assume the worst-case: Parker, Gesicki, Grant, Gaskin, Ahmed, Breida ? (I have no idea what's going on with this guy week to week) all out

I mean my goodness, that's gotta be 80%+ of our offense!!

Have you ever seen anything like this before?

That would mean our only viable running back would be Washington.

Our WRs would maybe be the worst WR lineup I can recall in the NFL?
Mack Hollins would be our #1
Malcom Perry would be our #2
Lynn Bowden seems to be used in the slot - the one guy with YAC potential
Smythe/Shaheen as TEs

With all this, how the heck has Antonio Callaway not taken advantage of his opportunities here? He seems like the only size/speed alpha guy available but he's buried on the depth chart.

My heart says we beat the Pats but my head looks at this and says, how?!
This is where good coaching and the depth of your roster come in play. I think we can win, but need to keep Bill and staff on there heels.
 
Joe Dolfan said:
I didn't know Grant was even injured, but even so, how are those six players 80%+ of our offense? Especially with three of them being RBs?

And yeah, I remember just a few years ago, when we were missing 1/3 of our starters and got blown out by Pittsburgh in the playoffs, when we beat them handily earlier in the season.

Perry can barely make the active roster other weeks. I doubt he's our #2.

If all of these guys are inactive this week, we probably have Hollins and Ford as our wideouts and Bowden in the slot. Yeah, we'd go with Smythe and Shaheen at TE. Washington and Laird will have to produce at least something, though I suspect one of Gaskin, Ahmed or Breida will be available, and they'd get the lion's share of the totes.

Our best bet is to win the game on D, as it has been for most of the season.
I guess the better question is how do you figure those other players contributed to 20% of our offense??

Surprisingly, Perry played 40% of the snaps last week. That will definitely be going up although I agree, he seems way too small/thin to be a WR in the league

Gaskin sadly can't play due to COVID restrictions.
 
mandal24 said:
RBs are part of an offense. Removing Parker, Gesicki, and Gaskin alone is probably like 40% of our offense

When did we play the Steelers in the playoffs??

Surprisingly, Perry played 40% of the snaps last week. That will definitely be going up although I agree, he seems way too small/thin to be a WR in the league

Gaskin sadly can't play due to COVID restrictions.
Gaskin will be out a couple of games due to testing positive more likely 2-3 games.
 
That old 'next man up' comment is now...'what next man...'
 
Top 3 WR's, top 3 RB's and top TE. That's pretty remarkable. The good news is that outside of losing Tua, it probably can't get any worse at the skill position. We're pretty much at JAG level with who we have left playing.
 
bradmcnutt13 said:
Top 3 WR's, top 3 RB's and top TE. That's pretty remarkable. The good news is that outside of losing Tua, it probably can't get any worse at the skill position. We're pretty much at JAG level with who we have left playing.
Dont under estimate the coaching staff having the backups ready to go. More than likely Ford is activated to the roster.
 
Hopefully Parker, Grant, and Ahmed will play. Add in Ford and our skill positions don’t look much different compared to last year this time when we beat the Cheats. Except we have Tua and an offensive line that is much better.
 
Fin Fan in Cali said:
Dont under estimate the coaching staff having the backups ready to go. More than likely Ford is activated to the roster.
I'm not saying that we can't win with those guys. Our defense alone could win the game. Just commenting on the guys we have left at the skill positions on offense.
 
mandal24 said:
Any news on Ahmed?
No man. Flo keeps his **** tight. We will find out if he practices tomorrow. And Breida was placed on the covid reserve list Dec 4th, so he may be eligible to play. I don’t think it’s as dire as some make it out to be. Tua is really growing and he is the key to this offense’s success.
 
