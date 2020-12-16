Offensive Lineup for Week 15

I didn't know Grant was even injured, but even so, how are those six players 80%+ of our offense? Especially with three of them being RBs?



And yeah, I remember just a few years ago, when we were missing 1/3 of our starters and got blown out by Pittsburgh in the playoffs, when we beat them handily earlier in the season.



Perry can barely make the active roster other weeks. I doubt he's our #2.



If all of these guys are inactive this week, we probably have Hollins and Ford as our wideouts and Bowden in the slot. Yeah, we'd go with Smythe and Shaheen at TE. Washington and Laird will have to produce at least something, though I suspect one of Gaskin, Ahmed or Breida will be available, and they'd get the lion's share of the totes.



Our best bet is to win the game on D, as it has been for most of the season.