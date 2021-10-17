 Offensive mindset is ruining this team... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Offensive mindset is ruining this team...

Been saying it, keeps happening... The Fins are trying to win close games, protecting leads as early as the end of the 1st quarter. Perfect example:

End of the 1st, Fins lead by 7 in the RZ. On 1st and GL, they run and get an holding call.

Now its 1st and goal from the 20. At this point your absolute goal is to get 7 here, you're not even done with the 1st quarter, there's no way you're playing for a field goal here. First play is a DESIGNED short throw to Gesicki for 3 yards(there's no ****ing way you expect any kind of YAC from Gesicki). Second play is a run for 2 yards. Third play is a drop from your RB behind the LOS.

This series of plays will result in a FG 99% of the time. This is what they were playing for. I will not blame any player for this loss, they were being coached to lose.
 
