Offensive Philosophy disclaimer: vent

mandal24

First off, having to talk about our offensive coordinators in plural is kind of ridiculous but here we are...

There is something fundamentally-flawed with their playcalling

All game we saw putrid play calling, some of the worst I've seen in my lifetime - the endzone screen will go down as the single-most-dumbest play I've ever seen. NOBODY on the headsets (Flores, I'm looking at you!) thinks, hmm maybe this isn't a good idea ( the other nominee was the endzone fade to hartline against the jets monday night)

Anyway, FINALLY, when we had no choice late in the game, the coordinators opened up the offense and NOBODY was open (ironically enough, when we opened it up, our OL play improved, Brissett had time to scan the field, go figure)

HOW, HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE?! That's the part that concerns me.

JAYLEN WADDLE had 9 Catches, for wait for it, 58 yards... His longest catch was NINE (!!) yards

To me this is one of 3 things...

1) Our receivers stink and can't get open- NO, that's definitely not it

2) Brissett is lost out there and doesn't know which read to throw to - Slightly, as he has great pocket awareness and has some talent, although he's definitely inaccurate but he's been in the league long enough now that we know he's capable of moving the ball - at times

3) Playcallers not scheming up the right route combos -- Ding ding ding. This has to be it.. I don't have the All-22 Cam so I dont know for certain this is it, but when you have 4 of the most athletic receivers in football running 5 yard comeback routes.. we have a HUGE problem, or when we're doing wildcat inside the 5 two plays in a row, hell that entire redzone offense in the 4th and our final offensive play of the game in OT were HORRIBLE calls.

And then we watch teams with coaches like McVay, Shanahan, and Bieniemy looking like offensive geniuses... Can we please find a guy that brings some damn creativity to this offense?

It's like we have some exotic car with a manual transmission with a driver who doesn't drive stick.
 
It’s definitely frustrating as hell. It’s like we are stuck in this perpetual hell of offensive stagnation no matter the coordinator, head coach, QB or surrounding players. It’s seriously depressing at this point with no end in sight.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

I agree on the end zone play and also didn’t like the two wild cat plays in the redzone. Don't get those at all, especially because I think Brissett is a nice option in the redzone. He's big and physical and can run a little bit.

Overall, though, not sure what else the OC's can do when the offensive line isn't giving the quarterback much time. Everything has to be quick, pass wise to help the quarterback.

I think the hope was that Waddle might break some tackles, but the Raiders played that very well defensively.

Love the OT play call to Fuller deep. Was expecting a flag there as that easily could have been pass interference.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I agree on the end zone play and also didn’t like the two wild cat plays in the redzone. Don't get those at all, especially because I think Brissett is a nice option in the redzone. He's big and physical and can run a little bit.

Overall, though, not sure what else the OC's can do when the offensive line isn't giving the quarterback much time. Everything has to be quick, pass wise to help the quarterback.

I think the hope was that Waddle might break some tackles, but the Raiders played that very well defensively.

Love the OT play call to Fuller deep. Was expecting a flag there as that easily could have been pass interference.
Nearly Every pass completion is a hitch or a comeback. This offense is again a debacle.
 
The offensive play calling is timid to put it nicely. We put too much on the D and they get tired. We are playing the game not to lose instead of playing to win. It is kind of sickening to watch. We should have went for the win in OT. I put this loss 99% on the coaches and there pansy approach.
 
mandal24

You could always move the pocket, do max protect, you gotta take a shot! Or else, what the heck is the point of having 4 freaks of nature playing receiver for us lol
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Third Eye said:
Nearly Every pass completion is a hitch or a comeback. This offense is again a debacle.
I get the frustration, but after Buffalo I think the team had to go with the plays that are working best.

It was conservative and simple, but the Dolphins moved the ball, especially late.

Definitely have to target Gesicki more. Brissett missed a few opportunities when he was open.

Unfortunately this offense is a work in progress.
 
Sirspud

I've never seen an offensive comeback launched with so little help from the playcalling. The plays this offense made multiple times to extend the game occurred in spite of terrible playcalls putting us in a hole. Brissett scrambled for a 4th down TD....Brissett hits Gesicki who had streaked across the field after the QB broke a sack. QB audibles to a shotgun run and gets them into FG range.

Before us here has never in history been a safety made on a completed pass without a fumble or penalty. We broke new ground.

We called two straight wildcat plays allowing the defense to counter with all their heavies even though two of their DB's had left the game on the same play just before.
 
Third down and we’re shoveling a pass to Gesicke, if that’s not retarded I don’t know what is. I’m sorry, no excuses for Brissett, he’s bad. He’s late on his reads and super late getting the ball out. Flores has a problem on his hands, i mean this playcalling cannot be acceptable to him. Like the offensive line, he has a bone crushing decision to make this week regarding both OCs, he even knows this can’t continue.
 
Sirspud

67Stang said:
The offensive play calling is timid to put it nicely. We put too much on the D and they get tired. We are playing the game not to lose instead of playing to win. It is kind of sickening to watch. We should have went for the win in OT. I put this loss 99% on the coaches and there pansy approach.
I don't understand how we didn't play to win in overtime when half the passes put in the air were deep shots, none of which were complete.

People are like "conservative, conservative, conservative" and it seems to me like this team would have had a lot easier time doing what we did if we weren't wasting a bunch of plays being aggressive

Yeah the shovel pass on third down really sucked. But it wasn't like it was one thing in a huge string of conservative calls. 1/2 the play calls that drive were deep shots. It was just a bad play call.
 
Sirspud

EasyRider said:
Third down and we’re shoveling a pass to Gesicke, if that’s not retarded I don’t know what is. I’m sorry, no excuses for Brissett, he’s bad. He’s late on his reads and super late getting the ball out. Flores has a problem on his hands, i mean this playcalling cannot be acceptable to him. Like the offensive line, he has a bone crushing decision to make this week regarding both OCs, he even knows this can’t continue.
You cannot rebuild your offensive staff during the season. Yeah you can fire a guy (or in our case two) but you won't be able to just bring in a capable OC off the street or something. Any offensive coach worth his salt who is somehow available gonna have his own terminology and things that you can't just install during the season.

Some major mistakes in your team's construction are going to bite you all season.
 
Zeb

Sirspud said:
I don't understand how we didn't play to win in overtime when half the passes put in the air were deep shots, none of which were complete.

People are like "conservative, conservative, conservative" and it seems to me like this team would have had a lot easier time doing what we did if we weren't wasting a bunch of plays being aggressive

Yeah the shovel pass on third down really sucked. But it wasn't like it was one thing in a huge string of conservative calls. 1/2 the play calls that drive were deep shots. It was just a bad play call.
We are up 14-0 and we can't step on their throats. We try to get cute and throw screen passes in our own endzone. Lets not even talk about the shovel pass on 3rd down just to play for the field goal instead of trying to convert that 3rd down and continue to work towards a td and win the game. Stuff like that is where i think people including myself say conservative. Yeah we aired it out when we were playing catch up. Well no duh we had no choice why not do that earlier in the game. We seem to let off the gas pedal when we have a lead. We did it multiple times last year as well.

Man ****ing keep the gas pedal to the floor and run them right out of their own stadium.
 
Sirspud

Zeb said:
We are up 14-0 and we can't step on their throats. We try to get cute and throw screen passes in our own endzone. Stuff like that is where i think people including myself say conservative. Yeah we aired it out when we were playing catch up. Well no duh we had no choice why not do that earlier in the game. We seem to let off the gad pedal when we have a lead. We did it multiple times last year as well.

Man ****ing keep the gss pedal to the floor and run them right out of their own stadium.
It's not some conservative/aggressive slider that you just adjust to the left or right to find the right mix. The guys are just bad play callers and bad play designers. But nothing will ever stop fans' fixation for offensive woes being blamed on lack of aggressiveness. We've got a line so poor it's a minor miracle every time we get a pass off on schedule, and people are here thinking that we can just dial up the 50 yard shot plays without the opponent defense, which has controlled the LOS in every game.

Kinda hard to lose a 14-0 lead "letting off the gas" when everything you did before that was predicated on the run, including our only offensive touchdown.
 
Zeb

Sirspud said:
It's not some conservative/aggressive slider that you just adjust to the left or right to find the right mix. The guys are just bad play callers and bad play designers. But nothing will ever stop fans' fixation for offensive woes being blamed on lack of aggressiveness. We've got a line so poor it's a minor miracle every time we get a pass off on schedule, and people are here thinking that we can just dial up the 50 yard shot plays without the opponent defense, which has controlled the LOS in every game.

Kinda hard to lose a 14-0 lead "letting off the gas" when everything you did before that was predicated on the run, including our only offensive touchdown.
Bad play callers/conservative play callers...might as well be the same thing. I see your point but this team supposedly got all the "fire" power on offense and I haven't seen anything yet. Ofcourse the o line is horrendous but as you say late in the game they took some shots. Where was those shots for 3 quarters. Nobody expected us to win. Yet we come out and punch them right in the throat. Take some shots along with that maybe you go up 21 nothing.
 
Sirspud said:
You cannot rebuild your offensive staff during the season. Yeah you can fire a guy (or in our case two) but you won't be able to just bring in a capable OC off the street or something. Any offensive coach worth his salt who is somehow available gonna have his own terminology and things that you can't just install during the season.

Some major mistakes in your team's construction are going to bite you all season.
No kidding, but he cannot go forward with a two OC system. He needs to make decision on this this week. He must pick one or the other going the rest of the way. Not saying one will get fired, but one OC must call the plays, and only one
 
