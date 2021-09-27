Offensive Philosophy disclaimer: vent

First off, having to talk about our offensive coordinators in plural is kind of ridiculous but here we are...



There is something fundamentally-flawed with their playcalling



All game we saw putrid play calling, some of the worst I've seen in my lifetime - the endzone screen will go down as the single-most-dumbest play I've ever seen. NOBODY on the headsets (Flores, I'm looking at you!) thinks, hmm maybe this isn't a good idea ( the other nominee was the endzone fade to hartline against the jets monday night)



Anyway, FINALLY, when we had no choice late in the game, the coordinators opened up the offense and NOBODY was open (ironically enough, when we opened it up, our OL play improved, Brissett had time to scan the field, go figure)



HOW, HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE?! That's the part that concerns me.



JAYLEN WADDLE had 9 Catches, for wait for it, 58 yards... His longest catch was NINE (!!) yards



To me this is one of 3 things...



1) Our receivers stink and can't get open- NO, that's definitely not it



2) Brissett is lost out there and doesn't know which read to throw to - Slightly, as he has great pocket awareness and has some talent, although he's definitely inaccurate but he's been in the league long enough now that we know he's capable of moving the ball - at times



3) Playcallers not scheming up the right route combos -- Ding ding ding. This has to be it.. I don't have the All-22 Cam so I dont know for certain this is it, but when you have 4 of the most athletic receivers in football running 5 yard comeback routes.. we have a HUGE problem, or when we're doing wildcat inside the 5 two plays in a row, hell that entire redzone offense in the 4th and our final offensive play of the game in OT were HORRIBLE calls.



And then we watch teams with coaches like McVay, Shanahan, and Bieniemy looking like offensive geniuses... Can we please find a guy that brings some damn creativity to this offense?



It's like we have some exotic car with a manual transmission with a driver who doesn't drive stick.