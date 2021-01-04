Offensive stats that may surprise you

With the board (like everyone’s board) divided over the job our OC did / offense did, I found these season ending numbers quite impressive as compared to every year under both Gase and Philbin. Remember when we hovered around 29% on 3rd downs? How about 20 PPG? Or 25 min TOP? Some figures:



1. First downs - 345 to 336 (opp)



2. 3rd/4th down conversions - 40.5% to 33.0%. Interestingly, we had the exact same number of tries as our opponents - 212.



3. We ran more plays than our opponents 1,021 to 998.



4. We were better in TOP - 31:16 to 28:43.



5. We had 75 offensive scoring drives to 55 for opponents. Excludes 3 return TDs for both parties.



6. And we took care of the ball better than our opponents w a +9 turnover differential.



7. PPG - 25.2 to 21.1



We did not fare as well in YPC rushing but total offensive yards were about 400 less than our opponents. Yards per play was lower at 5.3 to 5.9 for opponents.



Considering the subpar to mediocre QB play, UDFA RBs, injuries, rookie OL etc we performed better than in years. That’s coaching. Trust this system. Flo knows what he’s doing.