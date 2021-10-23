OFFICIAL ATLANTA FALCONS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK7

Adam First
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 85. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium