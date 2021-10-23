 *** OFFICIAL ATLANTA FALCONS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK7 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL ATLANTA FALCONS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK7

253px-Atlanta_Falcons_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


uxYHS3m.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

184px-NFL_on_Fox_2014.svg.png

R2xE4Kk.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

Bt4DSR8.png


WEATHER

GPIM788.png

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 85. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
