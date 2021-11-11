 *** OFFICIAL BALTIMORE RAVENS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK10 Thursday Night/NFL Salute to Service Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL BALTIMORE RAVENS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK10 Thursday Night/NFL Salute to Service Game

296px-Baltimore_Ravens_logo.svg.png
@
250px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


ViaYf6t.png


Hard_Rock_Stadium.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

Thursday_Night_Football_%28NFL_Network%29_logo.png

FOX / NFL Network National Broadcast
Live Internet Simulcast on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch

Play-by-Play Announcer: Joe Buck
Color Commentator: Troy Aikman

Kickoff at 8:20 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

GECQBVa.png

WEATHER

AH0ZFDz.png

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
