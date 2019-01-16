Official Boxing Thread ***

d-day
Anybody shelling out the $70+ cash for the Broner/Pacman fight? After ponying up $9.99 per month to catch all the DAZN fights, that's big change imo for that fight. Especially with last weeks Plant/Uzca fight on Fox and Keith Thurman's 22 month return on TV next week. Going to be a great, great year for boxing this year. Bud Crawford just announced a fight with Amir Khan and of course the Mikey Garcia and Errol Spence jr fight has imo 2 of the 7 best pound for pound fighters fighting each other.
My 7 favorite must see fighters right now:
1) Vasiliy Lomachenko
2) Keith Thurman
3) Gervonta Davis
4) Gary Russell Jr.
5) Errol Spence Jr.
6) Mikey Garcia
7) Yordenis Ugas
Shawn Porter better get some steel rib implants. Ugas is the best pound for pound body puncher to come around in a long time.
