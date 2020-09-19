Official Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins Game Thread *** WK2

Adam First
Excellence in Mediocrity
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jul 4, 2005
- Messages
- 8,567
- Reaction score
- 1,715
- Age
- 31
- Location
- Port Saint Lucie, FL
Making this now, as I'll probably be playing Black Ops Cold War for the rest of the day today.
@
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
(limited fan attendance permitted)
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium
GAME PREVIEWS
ESPN/Associated Press
at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
(limited fan attendance permitted)
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium
GAME PREVIEWS
ESPN/Associated Press