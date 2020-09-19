*** Official Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins Game Thread *** WK2

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
8,567
Reaction score
1,715
Age
31
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Making this now, as I'll probably be playing Black Ops Cold War for the rest of the day today. :shrug:

@



at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
(limited fan attendance permitted)

TELEVISION



Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT




WEATHER


A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium

GAME PREVIEWS

ESPN/Associated Press

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom