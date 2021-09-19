 *** OFFICIAL BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL BUFFALO BILLS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK2

320px-Buffalo_Bills_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


uxYHS3m.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

184px-NFL_on_Fox_2014.svg.png

9pCsHsx.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

7binys9.png


WEATHER

8Nd89VK.png

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
No will fuller...but week 2 of jaylen waddle as a starter is still a great thing. I expect tua to be very fired up for this game. This isn't Bill belichick defense in New england.
 
Thanks Adam for the thread, brother! Always appreciate it. Huge game tomorrow! We have a big test tomorrow against a good team. Bigger test for me right now is to get my Sunday Ticket fee waived. I'm on hold right now. (I'll pay the $293 base regardless) but DirectTV is being a bitch!

*Didn't get it for free. Got it for $34.99 over six months instead of $48.99. I'm pissed, but I have to have it.
 
