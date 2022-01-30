Official Chiefs vs Bengals ** Rams vs 49re's gameday thread**

13marino13
I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 5, 2004
- Messages
- 30,634
- Reaction score
- 91,988
- Location
- Institutionalized in PA
Yeah I know it's not the Phins but we'll put this up here for anyone who wants to watch the game together and chat about it.
* Sidenote: Tua will not be playing in this game so there's no need to turn it into a love/hate Tua thread. There are plenty of other threads for that.
Not saying things can't be discussed, just don't get carried away and turn it into a trainwreck is all I'm saying...
Enjoy the game!
* Sidenote: Tua will not be playing in this game so there's no need to turn it into a love/hate Tua thread. There are plenty of other threads for that.
Not saying things can't be discussed, just don't get carried away and turn it into a trainwreck is all I'm saying...
Enjoy the game!