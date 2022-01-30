 **Official Chiefs vs Bengals ** Rams vs 49re's gameday thread** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

**Official Chiefs vs Bengals ** Rams vs 49re's gameday thread**

Who wins the AFC battle?

Yeah I know it's not the Phins but we'll put this up here for anyone who wants to watch the game together and chat about it.
* Sidenote: Tua will not be playing in this game so there's no need to turn it into a love/hate Tua thread. There are plenty of other threads for that.
Not saying things can't be discussed, just don't get carried away and turn it into a trainwreck is all I'm saying...

Enjoy the game! :fh
Chiefs, their offense if firing on all cylinders. But, Joe Borrow and Chase are getting some great playoff experience. Could you image if Burrow knocks them off, he just knows how to win not matter what, he has that it factor.
 
Maybe Memories said:
Would love to see the bengals play it close maybe even pull it off. Seeing the bengals in the conference championship gives us phins hope… for 2025.
Wouldn't shock me, the Chiefs have a habit of falling asleep at times. Everyone is expecting them to win this.
 
I'm from KC so I'm rooting for the Chiefs but I'm still wearing my Waddle jersey! I dont own any Chiefs stuff.

I like the Bengals too so I dont care to much who wins, just want a good game.
 
