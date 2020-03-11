Official Dolphins Draft Pick Selections Announced By NFL

Not to get lost in the compensatory pick thread, but the NFL has now officially announced the full order for the draft. This finally ends any confusion on what picks the Dolphins have, how the Drake trade played out and what exactly the trade for Boehm cost us (We swapped a 6th for their 7th). Anyways, here are the official picks the Dolphins have as of today:1st round (5th)1st round (18th) - From Steelers1st round (26th) - From Texans2nd round (39th)2nd round (56th) - From Saints3rd round (70th)4th round (141st) - Compensatory5th round (153rd) - From Dolphins through Cardinals5th round (154th) - From Jaguars through Steelers5th round (173rd) - From Ravens through Rams6th round (185th)7th round (227th) - From Colts7th round (246th) - From Chiefs7th round (251st) - Compensatory