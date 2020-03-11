Official Dolphins Draft Pick Selections Announced By NFL

Nublar7

Nublar7

Not to get lost in the compensatory pick thread, but the NFL has now officially announced the full order for the draft. This finally ends any confusion on what picks the Dolphins have, how the Drake trade played out and what exactly the trade for Boehm cost us (We swapped a 6th for their 7th). Anyways, here are the official picks the Dolphins have as of today:

1st round (5th)
1st round (18th) - From Steelers
1st round (26th) - From Texans
2nd round (39th)
2nd round (56th) - From Saints
3rd round (70th)
4th round (141st) - Compensatory
5th round (153rd) - From Dolphins through Cardinals
5th round (154th) - From Jaguars through Steelers
5th round (173rd) - From Ravens through Rams
6th round (185th)
7th round (227th) - From Colts
7th round (246th) - From Chiefs
7th round (251st) - Compensatory

 
13marino13

13marino13

Nublar7 said:
Not to get lost in the compensatory pick thread, but the NFL has now officially announced the full order for the draft. This finally ends any confusion on what picks the Dolphins have, how the Drake trade played out and what exactly the trade for Boehm cost us (We swapped a 6th for their 7th). Anyways, here are the official picks the Dolphins have as of today:

1st round (5th)
1st round (18th) - From Steelers
1st round (26th) - From Texans
2nd round (39th)
2nd round (56th) - From Saints
3rd round (70th)
4th round (141st) - Compensatory
5th round (153rd)
5th round (154th) - From Jaguars through Steelers
5th round (173rd) - From Ravens through Rams
6th round (185th)
7th round (227th) - From Colts
7th round (246th) - From Chiefs
7th round (251st) - Compensatory

Thanks for posting Nubs, good to see ya around! :up:
 
Nublar7

Nublar7

Austin Tatious said:
How did the Cardinals trade work out then? Did we trade them 153 in the Rosen deal, and they gave us 153 back for Drake? If so, they should have spelled that out for completeness.
I revised it to explain that pick better. Yes, that is the pick we traded for Rosen and then they traded it back for Drake
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

I think it's a safe bet Grier has plans to continue his trading habits. I can see additional draft picks being added in both 2020 and 2021. Especially for more mid round picks in 2020, since there's a large gap between Miami's 3rd and 4th round picks. Grier will soon apply for job on Wall Street!!! For his trading prowess.
 
Danny

Danny

Michael Scott said:
They're going to use some of those picks, especially in the 5th round, to hopefully move back into the 4th.
Could be but another thing they can do is use some of those late picks to move higher in the earlier rounds if there's a player they want. Example, they could use a 5th to move up from 70(3rd round) if they need to go up to like 66 or 67. Something like that.
 
Geordie

Geordie

I posted this in the draft forum, but I know some folks on here don't seem to know where that is :p But the TDN mock draft simulator has the comp picks in there now, if you want to have some fun by mocking Eason to the fins at 5 here is the link:

The Draft Network

The Draft Network
thedraftnetwork.com thedraftnetwork.com
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

dolfan91 said:
I think it's a safe bet Grier has plans to continue his trading habits. I can see additional draft picks being added in both 2020 and 2021. Especially for more mid round picks in 2020, since there's a large gap between Miami's 3rd and 4th round picks. Grier will soon apply for job on Wall Street!!! For his trading prowess.
So we should just draft 14 players? No thoughts on getting some value for tomorrow?
He's the one that will be applying for a Job?
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Nublar7 said:
Not to get lost in the compensatory pick thread, but the NFL has now officially announced the full order for the draft. This finally ends any confusion on what picks the Dolphins have, how the Drake trade played out and what exactly the trade for Boehm cost us (We swapped a 6th for their 7th). Anyways, here are the official picks the Dolphins have as of today:

1st round (5th)
1st round (18th) - From Steelers
1st round (26th) - From Texans
2nd round (39th)
2nd round (56th) - From Saints
3rd round (70th)
4th round (141st) - Compensatory
5th round (153rd) - From Dolphins through Cardinals
5th round (154th) - From Jaguars through Steelers
5th round (173rd) - From Ravens through Rams
6th round (185th)
7th round (227th) - From Colts
7th round (246th) - From Chiefs
7th round (251st) - Compensatory

Thanks for posting my friend.

March Madness is going on if you want to check it out

 
Michael Scott said:
They're going to use some of those picks, especially in the 5th round, to hopefully move back into the 4th.
Two fives probably gets you back into the 3rd or 4th at least. No way we come out of this draft with 14 players, that's just not practical , there is a big gap after 70 where there is a lot of value to be had, can definitely see us wanting to join in that party again.
 
