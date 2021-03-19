 Official draft order announced | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official draft order announced

Nublar7

Nublar7

FinHeaven Staff
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 13, 2003
Messages
35,876
Reaction score
1,636
Location
120 mi west of Costa Rica
The NFL just finally announced the official draft order and this is post all trades so far. So this is what Miami officially has(as of today):

1st round (3) - From Houston
1st round (18)
2nd round (36) - From Houston
2nd round (50)
3rd round (81)
4th round (123)
7th round (231) - From Houston
7th round (258) - From Kansas City

 
Barbarous Football

Barbarous Football

Rookie
Joined
Sep 29, 2011
Messages
27
Reaction score
25
Age
50
Location
South Jersey
National Football League GIF by Houston Texans
 
wpgfishfan

wpgfishfan

Pro Bowler
Joined
Sep 30, 2004
Messages
1,793
Reaction score
43
Age
51
Location
Winnipeg, MB Canada
Nublar7 said:
The NFL just finally announced the official draft order and this is post all trades so far. So this is what Miami officially has(as of today):

1st round (3) - From Houston
1st round (18)
2nd round (36) - From Houston
2nd round (50)
3rd round (81)
4th round (123)
7th round (231) - From Houston
7th round (258) - From Kansas City

Click to expand...
Do you know what we have for 2022?
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
17,696
Reaction score
8,440
Location
NE, Indiana
Usually tend to follow the whole draft, as there are dudes whose names youll recognize still going in like the 5th round, but man its gonna be a looooong wait from that 4th to those 7ths lol, im sure there will be some trading down and around and whatnot but man, cant wait!
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
11,047
Reaction score
22,619
Obviously we need to get it done in the top 100!

Dear Mister Grier -- I support you but I'm a greedy fan!

I'm looking for 4 IMPACT players in this draft!

That's right. FOUR!

>>> Please see my guidelines per "top 3" in draft and make sure we kick ***!
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
5,101
Reaction score
1,221
Location
Orlando, Florida
Nublar7 said:
The NFL just finally announced the official draft order and this is post all trades so far. So this is what Miami officially has(as of today):

1st round (3) - From Houston
1st round (18)
2nd round (36) - From Houston
2nd round (50)
3rd round (81)
4th round (123)
7th round (231) - From Houston
7th round (258) - From Kansas City

Click to expand...

Starting to think many in here don't know we have two picks in the 2nd round. That is where we are going to be picking our future star.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom