Official draft order announced

The NFL just finally announced the official draft order and this is post all trades so far. So this is what Miami officially has(as of today):
1st round (3) - From Houston
1st round (18)
2nd round (36) - From Houston
2nd round (50)
3rd round (81)
4th round (123)
7th round (231) - From Houston
7th round (258) - From Kansas City
