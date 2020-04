Flo is looking for "his" guys! Look at what we found in undrafted guys last year. Will use late rd picks to get more of "his" guys instead of competing with other teams. Trust the coach and process.



Everyone is gonna b disappointed in the coming years when we have no sexy top rd picks because we r winning.



Draft has still got talent. But we r night and day better than we were a year ago. Just like the nasty Pats- how many sexy picks did they have year in and year out??? Relax and for once enjoy being a Dolphins fan again! We wanted a new QB and we got 1! New era of Dolphins football is NOW