Official Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Game Thread *** WK17

at Bills Stadium
Orchard Park, New York
(no fan attendance permitted)
PLAYOFF WATCH
The Miami Dolphins are currently the 5th seed in the AFC.
There are 7 available playoff seeds per conference in 2020-2021.
Buffalo has clinched the AFC East.
The Miami Dolphins will clinch a playoff spot with a:
1) MIA win @ BUF
2) CLE loss vs PIT
3) BAL loss @ CIN
4) IND loss @ JAX
5) MIA tie + BAL tie
6) MIA tie + CLE tie
7) MIA tie + IND tie
8) MIA tie + TEN loss @ HOU
The Miami Dolphins are eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, CLE win, BAL win, and IND win.
TELEVISION
Kickoff at 1 PM ET
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Snow, freezing rain, and sleet likely before 10am, then snow between 10am and 11am, then rain after 11am. High near 37. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
National Weather Service Buffalo - forecast for Bills Stadium