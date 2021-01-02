 *** Official Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Game Thread *** WK17 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** Official Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Game Thread *** WK17

Adam First

@



at Bills Stadium
Orchard Park, New York
(no fan attendance permitted)

PLAYOFF WATCH



The Miami Dolphins are currently the 5th seed in the AFC.
There are 7 available playoff seeds per conference in 2020-2021.

Buffalo has clinched the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins will clinch a playoff spot with a:
1) MIA win @ BUF
2) CLE loss vs PIT
3) BAL loss @ CIN
4) IND loss @ JAX
5) MIA tie + BAL tie
6) MIA tie + CLE tie
7) MIA tie + IND tie
8) MIA tie + TEN loss @ HOU

The Miami Dolphins are eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, CLE win, BAL win, and IND win.


TELEVISION



Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT



WEATHER


Snow, freezing rain, and sleet likely before 10am, then snow between 10am and 11am, then rain after 11am. High near 37. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
National Weather Service Buffalo - forecast for Bills Stadium


 
DrMultimedia

Cold rain. My least favorite weather. Usually the team that doesn't look like they just want to leave while standing under their rain ponchos win. Fins need to stay focused, motivated, and hope Buffalo rests many players.
 
'Deep

Turn the rookie loose, Chan. Screw hoping for help making the playoffs, let's get there on our own!
 
