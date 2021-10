Delsolar16 said: I thought someone said this isn’t a thing anymore? Like conferences aren’t split between the stations like they used to be. Not sure if true or not. Click to expand...

Games will get moved to another network if one network has a majority or they get switched because of start times, but CBS is still the AFC network and FOX the NFC. And it's still the visiting team gets their network if they're playing the other confrence, like this game is. Somebody correct me if I'm wrong.