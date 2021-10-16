 *** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS vs JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS GAME THREAD *** WK6 NFL London Games 2021 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

*** OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS vs JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS GAME THREAD *** WK6 NFL London Games 2021

303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png
vs
320px-Jacksonville_Jaguars_logo.svg.png


Knipsel-309x265-c-center.jpg


0_GettyImages-1053073728.jpg

at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham, London, England

TELEVISION

CBS_NFL_2021.png

NFL on CBS National Broadcast
Play-by-Play Announcer: Kevin Harlan
Color Commentator: Trent Green

512px-Sky_Sports_logo_2020.svg.png

Simulcast available on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom

Kickoff at 9:30 AM ET/2:30 PM Local Time

INJURY REPORT

EhzzhhP.png


WEATHER

SN5J2zJ.png

Mostly cloudy but dry for most at first. A chance of some patchy light rain across northern counties by late morning. Becoming brighter with sunny spells later. Maximum temperature 16 °C (60 F).
Met Office UK - forecast for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium


 
Happy Simon Cowell GIF by America's Got Talent
 
Merritt has finally been activated. Can’t wait to see what he brings to the table.
 
Can't believe Miami has only played Jacksonville 9 times in the regular since since they came in the league 1995. Miami has already played Houston 9 times for comparison.
 
lucid22 said:
This tells me that Preston Williams will likely be out as well.

So we'll likely be rolling with :
- Waddle
- Wilson
- Hollins
- Ford
- Merritt
Click to expand...

Tua is almost down to the skill guys he had at end of last year…. Ford is the new Grant for me at this point.
 
