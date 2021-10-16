OFFICIAL MIAMI DOLPHINS vs JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS GAME THREAD *** WK6 NFL London Games 2021

Adam First
at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham, London, England
TELEVISION
NFL on CBS National Broadcast
Play-by-Play Announcer: Kevin Harlan
Color Commentator: Trent Green
Simulcast available on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom
Kickoff at 9:30 AM ET/2:30 PM Local Time
INJURY REPORT
WEATHER
Mostly cloudy but dry for most at first. A chance of some patchy light rain across northern counties by late morning. Becoming brighter with sunny spells later. Maximum temperature 16 °C (60 F).
Met Office UK - forecast for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium