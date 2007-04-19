Official Miami Hurricanes Thread***

If Wake Forest can win the ACC, its anyone's conferenceMiami/OU is going to be one of the games of the year. Can't wait for that.
Not too sure how the ACC is looking this year but I imagine the Canes will be contenders.
It will be a great game, no doubt....I'm more anxious to see what this new team looks like, and if kyle wright can actually play to his potential.september 8th cant be here any sooner
We're always contenders....with calvin johnson gone, I imagine ga tech will be less of a challenge, tho they still have that good runner Choice. I expect Va Tech to reload as well. They'll be playing with a lot of emotion.Miami/OU is going to be one of the games of the year. Can't wait for that.
I just cant wait to see a couple thousand Hurricane fans at Owen Field. Itll be a great college atmosphere, hopefully itll be entertaining for both sidesIt will be a great game, no doubt....I'm more anxious to see what this new team looks like, and if kyle wright can actually play to his potential.
I was looking up tickets on ticketsnow.com, and couldn't find anything less than like 250 a seat. I'll pass on that one.I just cant wait to see a couple thousand Hurricane fans at Owen Field. Itll be a great college atmosphere, hopefully itll be entertaining for both sides
But if we end up winning 42-0, I guess Ill take it
Thats what I was wondering. I opened this thread expecting to see a bunch of trash talk.Who's the hater that gave this thread one star?