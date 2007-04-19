***Official Miami Hurricanes Thread***

Lets talk about the QB situation....Kirby or Kyle?

I think Kyle has more potential, and I think he gets the nod.
 
Miami/OU is going to be one of the games of the year. Can't wait for that.

Not too sure how the ACC is looking this year but I imagine the Canes will be contenders.
 
AirFishOne said:
september 8th cant be here any sooner
Click to expand...
It will be a great game, no doubt....I'm more anxious to see what this new team looks like, and if kyle wright can actually play to his potential.
 
HysterikiLL said:
Miami/OU is going to be one of the games of the year. Can't wait for that.

Not too sure how the ACC is looking this year but I imagine the Canes will be contenders.
Click to expand...
We're always contenders....with calvin johnson gone, I imagine ga tech will be less of a challenge, tho they still have that good runner Choice. I expect Va Tech to reload as well. They'll be playing with a lot of emotion.
 
kpcane said:
It will be a great game, no doubt....I'm more anxious to see what this new team looks like, and if kyle wright can actually play to his potential.
Click to expand...
I just cant wait to see a couple thousand Hurricane fans at Owen Field. Itll be a great college atmosphere, hopefully itll be entertaining for both sides

But if we end up winning 42-0, I guess Ill take it :D
 
AirFishOne said:
I just cant wait to see a couple thousand Hurricane fans at Owen Field. Itll be a great college atmosphere, hopefully itll be entertaining for both sides

But if we end up winning 42-0, I guess Ill take it :D
Click to expand...
I was looking up tickets on ticketsnow.com, and couldn't find anything less than like 250 a seat. I'll pass on that one.
 
All I want to know...

When you say "contender" your not saying for the National Championship are you? ACC sure, NC... Not yet. UM still has some work to do to get back to that standard. Not saying they won't get there, but I don't see it this year.
 
It's pretty clear, and I'm not sure how you'd miss it, that we were talking about being ACC contenders. I think Miami has just a good of a chance of making it to the NC as the Gators do. We always have a ton of talent...it's just that Coker couldn't do anything with it. I think Shannon changes that.
 
