*** OFFICIAL NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK1

Adam First

Adam First

Welcome back, Dolphins fans! It is an exciting time in the franchise. Please remember to temper your expectations, be respectful to your other posters, and behave yourselves!

320px-New_England_Patriots_logo.svg.png
@
303px-Miami_Dolphins_logo.svg.png


uxYHS3m.jpg

at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

CBS_NFL_2021.png

36NdLYU.png

Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

aKcqZIX.png



WEATHER

8Nd89VK.png

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 103. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

In the score prediction thread, I predicted 42-3 (half serious)...I need to adjust that to 42-2, when Teddy's in for garbage time, he gets victimized by a bad snap that rolls into the endzone and he falls on it.

I'd consider that final score acceptable...
 
