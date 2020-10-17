*** Official New York Jest @ Miami Dolphins Game Thread *** WK6

Adam First

Adam First

Excellence in Mediocrity
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 4, 2005
Messages
8,578
Reaction score
1,813
Age
31
Location
Port Saint Lucie, FL
@



at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida
(limited fan attendance permitted)​
TELEVISION



Kickoff at 4:05 PM ET​
INJURY REPORT

WEATHER


A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium​
GAME PREVIEWS

ESPN/Associated Press

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom