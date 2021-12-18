 *** OFFICIAL NEW YORK JETS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK15 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Adam First

Merry Christmas!
uxYHS3m.jpg


at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Florida

TELEVISION

VzkpdA3.png


Kickoff at 1 PM ET

INJURY REPORT

WEATHER

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
National Weather Service Miami - forecast for Hard Rock Stadium


 
fins317

Taking my 13 and 17 year old boys to the game. They picked this game because they have heard my anti-jets chant " J E T S .... S...k..S..K...S..K" and wanted to experience it for themselves. 4 Hours of tailgating with a large group. Cannot wait!!!

Lets Go Miami!!!!!! Fins Up!!!!
 
royalshank

Hey so Holland and Waddle aren’t on the injury report?
 
PASQUALE

Let the shellacking begin!!!! GO DOLPHINS!!!! 7-7 HERE WE COME!!!! Buon Natale!!!!

Tua 29 of 33 293 3 TD's 0 Ints
Rushing combined 105 yards 1 TD
DVP TD
Hollins TD
Gesicki TD

Sacks 4 (Phillips 2, Brandon Jones, and Ogbah)
Ints 4 (Rowe 1 Pick 6) , X, Baker, and Riley

38 - 13
 
PASQUALE

royalshank said:
Hey so Holland and Waddle aren’t on the injury report?
Click to expand...
I think their excluded due to being on the list. But, they still have a chance to be put on the roster to play if they both test negative by 3:59pm EST. Praying so fvcking hard as I want Waddle to get that rookie record so bad. He deserves it. Holland is a beast in the secondary and playing the blitz. Pray for it and it will come to fruition.
 
dolfan91

This is a game, Miami should win. The Jets have several starting players, on offense, unable to play. Not sure how they'll muster up offense against Miami. But one never knows with these rivalry games.

If Miami's defense continues its recent dominance, hopefully they'll be able, to shut down New York early and often.

The offense needs to continue with what has been working, over the 5 game winning streak.

Flores and the team, needs this game and should win. And believe me, it's been a real challenge as a fan to pick Miami this year, due to the slow and awful start to the season.
 
NBP81

Landed in Florida on thursday. I'll be there for my first Fins live game... I hope no one with the intention to sit down all game has their seat behind me... bring some ear plugs mother****ers!
 
