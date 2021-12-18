OFFICIAL NEW YORK JETS @ MIAMI DOLPHINS GAME THREAD *** WK15

This is a game, Miami should win. The Jets have several starting players, on offense, unable to play. Not sure how they'll muster up offense against Miami. But one never knows with these rivalry games.



If Miami's defense continues its recent dominance, hopefully they'll be able, to shut down New York early and often.



The offense needs to continue with what has been working, over the 5 game winning streak.



Flores and the team, needs this game and should win. And believe me, it's been a real challenge as a fan to pick Miami this year, due to the slow and awful start to the season.