Official Ohio State Bashing Thread

Ohio State sucks lol.



How are these clowns ranked ahead of Oregon at the present time? They have the same record and Oregon just went into Columbus and whipped their asses.



The pollsters and the committee just love Ohio State for some reason. I wouldn't be shocked if they drop a game to one of these overrated Big 10 teams and still find their way into the 4 team playoff with 2 losses. They would put these pranksters in with 2 losses over several 1 loss teams and perhaps even a 2 loss SEC team. It is a joke.



Almost every year they let Ohio St slide into the field only to see them get their asses handed to them by legit contenders. The only year they won it they had big time help from the officials. Same thing when they won against Miami in the old BCS. I loathe Ohio St.



Michigan sucks too btw. Just a couple of terrible places. One of the worst regions of the country.