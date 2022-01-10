Official Statement from Front Office

juniorseau55
They could keep Boyer.The defense is going to regress big time.
I don't blame you but there is more to this I am sure. I know you loved Flores brother but **** happens man.I am actually embarrassed to be a Dolphins fan today.
Yep. Let's keep missing the playoffs by a snail fart. That's the better decision....I am actually embarrassed to be a Dolphins fan today.
One that see's the talent we have and believes he can do better.What coach will want to come into an organization that just fired a coach after back to back winning seasons? Coaching turnover kills momentum, and I sincerely believe this was a terrible decision.
Said it well man. People let the games against Ian Book define what the Flores defense is to them and not the games against Josh Allen or the Bucs.Or maybe they will learn how to play a style that isn't so full of risk vs halfway decent QBs.