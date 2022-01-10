 Official Statement from Front Office | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Official Statement from Front Office

Jimi

Jimi

It’s fair to be disappointed if you like Flores, but no one should be surprised. Big changes were coming, there was no way we were gonna go into next year with the same HC, GM and QB. Now it just remains to be seen if the others change as well
 
superphin

superphin

So no Flores means
Ruckus45 said:
What coach will want to come into an organization that just fired a coach after back to back winning seasons? Coaching turnover kills momentum, and I sincerely believe this was a terrible decision.
One that see's the talent we have and believes he can do better.
 
Last edited:
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Any coach that thinks they are better than Flores?

Back to back winning seasons is EXACTLY what I want to walk into as a HC.
 
S

Sirspud

GhostArmOfMarino said:
Or maybe they will learn how to play a style that isn't so full of risk vs halfway decent QBs.
Said it well man. People let the games against Ian Book define what the Flores defense is to them and not the games against Josh Allen or the Bucs.

It's great that bad teams embarrassed themselves against us. But having watched real good defenses play this game, the good ones make their names by what they do against good teams. And you don't get anywhere playing such a way that beats bad teams but doesn't work against good ones .
 
